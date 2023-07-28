✕ Close Related video: LeBron James Is Returning for 21st NBA Season

Bronny James, the oldest son of Lebron James, has been released from hospital in Los Angeles several days after going into cardiac arrest.

Consulting cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Group, Dr Marije Chukumerije, told The Athletic in a statement that “Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.

“Mr James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

Bronny collapsed sometime around 9.20am on Monday at the USC basketball facility in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old briefly lost consciousness during the cardiac event and the team’s medical staff gave him initial treatment at the court.

A 911 call was made reportedly at 9.26am and he was rushed to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center at “Code 3, lights and sirens,” the Los Angeles Times reported.