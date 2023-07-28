Bronny James health update: LeBron’s son released from Los Angeles hospital after cardiac arrest
Bronny was released from an intensive care unit after treatment and is currently in stable condition
Bronny James, the oldest son of Lebron James, has been released from hospital in Los Angeles several days after going into cardiac arrest.
Consulting cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Group, Dr Marije Chukumerije, told The Athletic in a statement that “Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.
“Mr James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”
Bronny collapsed sometime around 9.20am on Monday at the USC basketball facility in Los Angeles.
The 18-year-old briefly lost consciousness during the cardiac event and the team’s medical staff gave him initial treatment at the court.
A 911 call was made reportedly at 9.26am and he was rushed to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center at “Code 3, lights and sirens,” the Los Angeles Times reported.
Cardiac arrest, basketball, and conspiracy theories: What happened to LeBron James’ son Bronny?
LeBron “Bronny” James Jr, the 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James, was hospitalised after he experienced cardiac arrest while practicing basketball at the University of South Carolina.
Bronny collapsed on Monday while practicing at USC, where he is expected to play college basketball beginning next season.
The rising basketball star was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated and later released from an intensive care unit. He is now in stable condition.
While many fans of Bronny, his father, and of basketball in general poured out in support of the young man’s recovery, others took a more conspiratorial tone, co-opting his health condition in an effort to push their own agendas.
Here’s everything we know about Bronny James’ collapse and hospitalisation:
What happened to LeBron James’ son Bronny?
Bronny James is recovering in stable condition after his cardiac episode
Damar Hamlin offers message of support to LeBron James’ family after son Bronny suffers cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin has sent out a message of support to the family of LeBron James, after his son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout.
James was taken to hospital from his session at the University of Southern California (USC), where he has since been released from intensive care and is in a reportedly stable condition.
Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin suffered a similar incident in January when he suffered a cardiac arrest following a tackle in an NFL match against the Cincinnati Bengals. On that occasion he needed CPR on the field and was hospitalised for over a week before his release, while support was shown to him and his family from all sides of any sporting divides including from fans and fellow athletes.
Now Hamlin has turned to the supporting role to offer strength to the James family, as they deal with Bronny’s scare.
“Prayers to Bronny [and] The James family as well,” he sent on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”
Read more:
Damar Hamlin offers message of support after Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest
The NFL player suffered his own scare earlier this year
LeBron James breaks silence to thank supporters after son Bronny’s cardiac arrest: ‘We feel your love’
LeBron James has thanked supporters for the outpouring of love after his son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this week and reassured fans his family is “safe and healthy”.
“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” the Los Angeles Lakers legend wrote in a social media post on Thursday.
“Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”
Bronny, 18, was hospitalised on Monday after suffering a heart complaint during a basketball practice session with his University of Southern California team.
Read more:
LeBron James breaks silence to thank supporters after son Bronny’s cardiac arrest
Bronny James was rushed to intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest during basketball training on Monday
VOICES: Elon Musk responding to Bronny James is exactly what we can expect of Twitter now
We were all just reminded why Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter, now rebranded X, is so poisonous to our discourse.
Son of basketball legend LeBron James, 18-year-old Bronny James, suffered from cardiac arrest during a basketball workout. He was rushed to the hospital and, as of Tuesday afternoon, is in a stable condition. As we’ve come to see so commonly with sports stars and conditions like this, anti-vaccine conspiracy theories surged on social media, especially Twitter. The owner of the site couldn’t help but to join in.
Read more:
Elon Musk responding to Bronny James is exactly what we can expect of Twitter now
On day two of the X rebrand
What is cardiac arrest? The condition that sent LeBron James’ son Bronny to the hospital
LeBron James’ son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during his University of Southern California basketball practice and was rushed to the hospital, according to a statement released by the family’s spokesperson on Tuesday. The public statement confirmed Bronny was out of the ICU, stabilised, and in recovery.
Cardiac arrest is “the sudden loss of all heart activity due to an irregular heart rhythm,” and is also referred to as sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death, according to the Mayo Clinic. Cardiac arrest refers to when the heart stops completely, and the body no longer has blood or oxygen flow. If not treated immediately, the condition can lead to death.
Read more:
What is cardiac arrest? The condition that LeBron James’ son suffered from
Cardiac arrest differs from a heart attack
Elon Musk slammed for pushing anti-vax conspiracy in response to LeBron James’ son Bronny suffering cardiac arrest
When replying to a news story about how Lebron James’ son Bronny suffered from cardiac arrest, Elon Musk suggested the medical emergency could have been linked to the Covid-19 vaccine.
He tweeted, “We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.”
Read more:
Elon Musk slammed for anti-vax rant in response to LeBron James’ son’s cardiac arrest
After 18-year-old son of the basketball superstar was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, Mr Musk proposed the vaccine could have been responsible for his medical condition
Anti-vaxxers claim cardiac arrests in sportsmen like Bronny James are suspicious. Here’s why they aren’t
One day in late July, a promising young American basketball player suffered a rare cardiac arrest during practice at a major university.
The year was 1993, and the player was 27-year-old Reggie Lewis, then a shooting guard for the Boston Celtics NBA game. Lewis tragically did not survive, and his jersey number – 35 – was permanently retired.
That example is worth keeping in mind as controversy engulfs the cardiac arrest suffered by University of Southern California (USC) basketballer Bronny James – the 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James – almost exactly 30 years later on Monday 24 July.
Read more:
Anti-vaxxers claim Bronny James’s cardiac arrest is suspicious. Here’s why it isn’t
Medical evidence gives us almost zero reason to link the young basketballer’s case to Covid-19 jabs, as Elon Musk suggested on Tuesday. Io Dodds reports
Bronny James, a USC basketball player and top recruit
Bronny James, the son of famed basketball star LeBron James, is already proving himself to be a force to be reckoned with.
Mr James, 18, is an incoming freshman at the University of South California who was recruited to the men’s basketball team. According to ESPN’s Top 100 recruits of 2023, Mr James was ranked number 20.
Standing at six foot three inches, Mr James is thought to be on a similar path to his father as many believe he will be recruited in the NBA.
Mr James was attending basketball practice on Monday when he went into cardiac arrest.
LeBron James sends thanks, says family is 'safe and healthy' after Bronny's cardiac arrest
LeBron James said his family is “safe and healthy” three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest.
The top scorer in NBA history posted the message of thanks on social media Thursday. Bronny, his 18-year-old son, was hospitalized Monday morning after a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California.
“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron James wrote. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”
Bronny James spent only a brief time in intensive care, a positive sign for his long-term recovery.
