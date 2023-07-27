Bronny James cardiac arrest - latest: 911 audio captures moments after collapse as LeBron thanks doctors
Bronny was released from an intensive care unit after treatment and is currently in stable condition
LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on Monday.
The rising basketball star suffered a cardiac incident during practice at USC on Monday.
Bronny, 18, committed to playing for the USC Trojans beginning next season. He is expected to be drafted into the NBA within the next few years.
Bronny collapsed sometime around 9.20am on Monday after he collapsed. A 911 call was made reportedly at 9.26am and he was rushed to the hospital.
He was taken by ambulance from USC’s Galen Center, where the school’s basketball team plays and practices
He has since been released from an intensive care unit and is reportedly in stable condition.
“Yesterday while practising, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest, a spokesperson for the James family told TMZ. “Medical staff were able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”
A USC athlete experienced cardiac arrest last year
Vincent Iwuchukwu, a basketball player at USC, also experienced a similar cardiac arrest incident last summer.
Last year, When Mr Iwuchukwu was an incoming freshman he was practicing with his team when he went into cardiac arrest. A defibrillator was used to restore his heartbeat and he was hospitalised.
Mr Iwuchukwu returned to play 14 games for the team last season.
Bryce James posts tribute to his brother on Instagram
Like Damar Hamlin, we collapsed from cardiac arrest on the field. Here’s what happened to us next
Cardiac arrest in young athletes happens more often than is realised, and the key to averting disaster is quick thinking by bystanders.
Sheila Flynn reports:
We suffered cardiac arrest on the field like Damar Hamlin. Here’s what happened next
Spectators and TV viewers were stunned when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped beating last week. But cardiac arrest in young athletes happens more often than is realised, and the key to averting disaster is quick thinking by bystanders, two survivors tell Sheila Flynn
LeBron James’ son Bronny experienced cardiac arrest
Bronny James was practicing at USC early on Monday morning. At some point, he collapsed, prompting USC medical and athletic staff to call 911.
At 9.26am, Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the Galen Centre — where USC practices — to handle a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found and began treating Bronny.
Once he was loaded into an ambulance, he was taken “code three lights and sirens” to a hospital for treatment, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing a spokeswoman for the LAFD.
Bronny was treated in an intensive care unit. He was eventually released from the unit in stable condition.
The following day, TMZ reported on the incident, prompting a statement from James and his wife, Savannah, Bronny’s mother.
“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the James family said in a statement.
The statement also said the family would provide updates on Bronny’s condition as they learned more.
Why there is nothing suspicious about Bronny James’s cardiac arrest
Medical evidence gives us almost zero reason to link the young basketballer’s case to Covid-19 jabs.
Io Dodds reports:
Anti-vaxxers claim Bronny James’s cardiac arrest is suspicious. Here’s why it isn’t
Medical evidence gives us almost zero reason to link the young basketballer’s case to Covid-19 jabs, as Elon Musk suggested on Tuesday. Io Dodds reports
Bronny James in stable condition
After LeBron James’ son, Bronny, experienced cardiac arrest during basketball practice on Monday, the 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he received treatment.
Bronny, as of Tuesday morning, was out of the intensive care unit and in stable condition.
The James family thanked medical staff for acting quickly but since yesterday have not given any further updates.
Cardiologists say Bronny’s chances of full recovery are ‘really promising’
A pair of cardiologists who did not treat Bronny James but are familiar with cardiac arrests spoke to the Los Angeles Times and offered their thoughts on his likely recovery.
They noted that Bronny’s removal from an intensive care unit within 24 hours of his cardiac event was “really promising.”
“Even for a young, healthy athlete, being out of the ICU already is pretty good,” Dr Cheng-Han Chen, medical director of Pacific Cardiovascular Associates Medical Group’s structural heart disease program in Southern California, told the LA Times.
What is cardiac arrest?
Cardiac arrest is “the sudden loss of all heart activity due to an irregular heart rhythm,” and is also referred to as sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death, according to the Mayo Clinic. Cardiac arrest refers to when the heart stops completely, and the body no longer has blood or oxygen flow. If not treated immediately, the condition can lead to death.
The National Institute of Health attributes the cause of cardiac arrest to types of arrhythmias, irregular heartbeats that stop the blood from pumping through to the heart, with the main causes “ventricular fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia,” both types of arrhythmias.
If a person has had prior cardiac arrest, heart valve disease, arrhythmias caused by gene defects, congenital heart defects, or coronary heart disease, they are more at risk. Family history, smoking, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure, can put an individual at risk too.
A heart attack differs from sudden cardiac arrest, as a heart attack means blood flow to a specific part of the heart is blocked which has the potential to change the “heart’s electrical activity that leads to sudden cardiac arrest,” while sudden cardiac arrest isn’t a blockage, the Mayo Clinic notes. According to the NIH, sudden cardiac arrest typically causes the individual to become unconscious and stops their breathing.
A similar incident of sudden cardiac arrest: Damar Hamlin
NFL player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game on 2 January.
The Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field shortly after making a tackle during the clash with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Rob Maaddi reports:
What we know after NFL player Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest during game
The Buffalo Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after making a tackle during game with the Cincinnati Bengals
Bronny James required CPR before being rushed to hospital
A recently released 911 audio recording has revealed that Bronny James, 18, needed CPR before being rushed to the hospital.
Once Mr James experienced cardiac arrest, a 911 call was placed around 9.25am. In the minutes it took an ambulance to arrive, Mr James lost consciousness.
Emergency medical staff expedited Mr James’ transportation calling a “Code three, lights and sirens” to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Mr James’ smooth recovery thus far indicates that the medical staff at USC knew to perform CPR in order to give Mr James the highest chance of survival.
