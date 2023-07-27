✕ Close Related video: LeBron James Is Returning for 21st NBA Season

LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on Monday.

The rising basketball star suffered a cardiac incident during practice at USC on Monday.

Bronny, 18, committed to playing for the USC Trojans beginning next season. He is expected to be drafted into the NBA within the next few years.

Bronny collapsed sometime around 9.20am on Monday after he collapsed. A 911 call was made reportedly at 9.26am and he was rushed to the hospital.

He was taken by ambulance from USC’s Galen Center, where the school’s basketball team plays and practices

He has since been released from an intensive care unit and is reportedly in stable condition.

“Yesterday while practising, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest, a spokesperson for the James family told TMZ. “Medical staff were able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”