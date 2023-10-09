LA County DA investigator and wife killed in horror crash

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A sergeant with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office’s Bureau of Investigation and his wife were killed in a fatal car crash over the weekend.

Emilio Guerrero, 52, and Annabel Guerrero, 47, died in the two-car collision at the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and Gardendale Street in Downey, California, which occurred just after 2pm on Sunday. The other car was driven by an unnamed 60-year-old, according to KTLA.

The pair were parents of two girls, according to the Daily Mail.

District Attorney George Gascón expressed his condolences in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that I share the devastating news of the untimely passing of LADA Bureau of Investigation’s Sergeant Emilio Guerrero and his wife Annabel. This afternoon, they were involved in a fatal vehicular collision in Downey, which has left our hearts heavy and filled with grief.”

He added, “The loss of Sergeant Guerrero and his wife Annabel is deeply felt by our entire organization. Our hearts break for the three children and family members left behind. We offer our sincerest condolences to their family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Mr Gascón wrote, “We are keeping their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. May Sergeant Emilio Guerrero and his wife Annabel rest in peace.”

According to KTLA, Annabel was a teacher in the area. The outlet reported that a third victim was taken to the hospital; it’s unclear if that victim was the other driver or another passenger in one of the cars.

“The Downey Police Department offers its condolences to the families involved in this incident,” a release from the department stated.

City of La Habra Council member Jose Medrano also shared his grief, writing on Facebook: “Emilio was a friend, colleague and a father who served with honor and distinction. His wife Anabel was a dedicated school teacher and mother. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Guerrero family.”

A mother of a daughter who attended the school where Annabel Guerrero taught also spoke out. “This is so sad. I had the pleasure of meeting Mrs Guerrero at my daughter’s old school,” she wrote on Facebook. “She was such a nice person she loved my daughter ￼she would tell me every chance she got … rip to her and her husband ￼and my prayers go out to there (sic) kids.”