Schools across Los Angeles will be closed on Tuesday as support workers stage a three-day strike, effectively shuttering America’s second-largest school district.

Around 30,000 Los Angeles school support workers including custodians, cafeteria workers and bus drivers are staging a walkout Tuesday through Thursday in protest over wages and working conditions.

The Service Employees International Union Local 99 union has been in negotiations with Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) for almost a year as workers seek a 30 percent pay rise and increased work hours for part-time staff.

The latest round of negotiations broke down on Monday, paving the way for the workers’ strike.

Teachers will put on a united front with their colleagues with the United Teachers Los Angeles – a union representing about 30,000 teachers – announcing that members will participate in a solidarity strike and honour the picket line.

All LAUSD school campuses will be closed from Tuesday through Thursday as a result, impacting more than 500,000 students.