LA school strike – live: Second-largest district shut as teachers back workers in three-day protest
Around 30,000 Los Angeles school support workers are staging a walkout over wages and working conditions
Schools across Los Angeles will be closed on Tuesday as support workers stage a three-day strike, effectively shuttering America’s second-largest school district.
Around 30,000 Los Angeles school support workers including custodians, cafeteria workers and bus drivers are staging a walkout Tuesday through Thursday in protest over wages and working conditions.
The Service Employees International Union Local 99 union has been in negotiations with Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) for almost a year as workers seek a 30 percent pay rise and increased work hours for part-time staff.
The latest round of negotiations broke down on Monday, paving the way for the workers’ strike.
Teachers will put on a united front with their colleagues with the United Teachers Los Angeles – a union representing about 30,000 teachers – announcing that members will participate in a solidarity strike and honour the picket line.
All LAUSD school campuses will be closed from Tuesday through Thursday as a result, impacting more than 500,000 students.
WATCH: Three-day strike begins today
What are school staff asking for?
Members of the union are demading:
- A 30 percent pay raise, as well as an additional $2 per hour over the next four years
- Increased work hours for part-time staff
Teachers’ union joins workers in solidarity strike
Teachers are putting on a united front with their support staff colleagues with the United Teachers Los Angeles – a union representing about 30,000 teachers – announcing that members will participate in a solidarity strike and honour the picket line.
“School workers have made it clear that we will not put up with the district’s disrespect and abuse anymore. We are proud to be going on a solidarity strike with @SEIULocal99 tomorrow through Thursday. We will be out on the streets every day,” the teachers’ union tweeted.
LA schools shutter as 30,000 workers go on strike
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog on the LA school strikes. Follow along for updates.
