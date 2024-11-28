Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade live updates: Float order and routes as Billy Porter and Cynthia Erivo set to perform
Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo are on the bill to take the stage, following a show by Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has kicked off Thursday morning in New York City with a steady rain that added ponchos and umbrellas to the lineup of balloons, floats and highly anticipated star-studded performances.
The Australian pop icon gave a short medley of her hits outside the Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street in Manhattan, including tracks Padam Padam and Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.
The annual holiday tradition features new Spider-Man and Minnie Mouse balloons, zoo and pasta-themed floats, an ode to Big Apple coffee and bagels, a far cry from the parade’s initial incarnation a century ago, which featured floats showing scenes from Mother Goose, Red Riding Hood and other fairy tales.
This year's parade features 17 giant, helium-filled character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups, award-winning singers and actors, and the WNBA champion New York Liberty.
Kylie Minogue performs in front of Macy’s
Kylie Minogue took the stage at iconic parade in front of the flagship Macy’s store on 34th St in a a stripped, red and black pantsuit - fit for the cold and rainy New York City weather.
She completed her look with bright pink eye shadow.
The legendary Australian singer performed her hit song “Padam Padam” as well as her early noughties smash “Can’t Get You Out of My Hea” – of course.
She’ll be launching her highly-anticipated Tension Tour in 2025, starting on April 19, with Rita Ora as her special guest.
The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is expected to be like no other.
This year, the iconic event will feature 10 performance groups, 11 marching bands, 17 massive character balloons, 22 floats, 15 historic inflatables, and 700 clowns, as well as appearances from fan favorite stars like Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Ariana Madix, Coco Jones, and Walker Hayes.
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 28
Hello, welcome and Happy Thanksgiving!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog of the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Happy holidays!
Stay tuned for live updates!
