Viewers of the 2024 National Dog Show were delighted when popular broadcaster and analyst Steve Kornacki made a surprise appearance.

Kornacki, the breakout star of MSNBC’s election coverage, was accompanied by his usual interactive screen, though offered more canine-based analysis – including on the most popular dog names and breeds in different states.

The appearance sent social media and fans of Kornacki, who has since become somewhat of a cult figure, into a frenzy. “Steve Kornacki on the dog show???? This is my Super Bowl,” wrote one user.

“steve kornacki for the national dog show is my new favorite thing,” wrote another, with another adding “The #nationaldogshow needed to have been about 50% more Steve Kornacki.”

Some found themselves having to explain who Kornacki was to family members not as familiar with his work, or pop-culture icon status. “Steve Kornacki with dogs on the big board has me losing my s*** in front of my extended family,” wrote one user.

However, others were concerned for Kornacki and whether, following his extensive and intensive work during the run up to Election Night coverage, he had been afforded any time off work.

“Steve Kornacki has already worked so hard this year. Yet we take him away from his family to report on dog popularity? Give this man a break,” said one user.

Another added: “Why is Steve Kornacki on the dog show… give the man the holiday off ffs.”

Others joked about how Kornacki’s political analysis skills might be transferred to the Dog Show.

“It’s pretty weird that NBC has Steve Kornacki doing color commentary for the dog show,” wrote one user. “I keep expecting him to tell us that if the Basenji wants to win, he’s going to need to improve his numbers in the suburbs.”

Another added: “But how many Best in Show votes are outstanding in Allegheny County, PA, @SteveKornacki?”