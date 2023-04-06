✕ Close Police: Winona mother's disappearance appears to be 'involuntary' and 'suspicious'

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A desperate search is underway for a Minnesota mother-of-two who went missing under suspicious circumstances almost one week ago.

Madeline Kingsbury, 26, vanished in Winona on the morning of 31 March shortly after she dropped her children off at daycare with their father.

The father - who has not been described specifically by police as her husband - said they returned home from the drop-off and he departed for work in her van at around 10am - marking the last time he saw her.

Ms Kingsbury did not show up to her own work and didn’t answer any calls or texts from family and friends.

Alarm bells were raised when she failed to pick the children up from daycare that Friday afternoon, which police described as “extremely out of character for her”.

Her disappearance has been labeled “involuntary and suspicious” and investigators say there is reason to fear for her safety. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help searching the Winona area and surrounding townships.

Ms Kingsbury’s family is also offering a $50,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.