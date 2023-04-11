Madeline Kingsbury missing - live: Search for Winona mother focuses near highway as final texts revealed
The father of her children, who has not been described as her partner by authorities, says he last saw her at her home on the morning of 31 March
The last known communication from Madeline Kingsbury has been revealed as the search to find the missing Minnesota mother-of-two rumbles on into its second week.
Megan Kingsbury said that she received a final, lighthearted text message from her sister at around 8.15am on Friday 31 March.
“We were chuckling about a funny photo exchange between us, and that was the last communication with me, or with any of my family or her other friends,” she told Fox News.
Ms Kingsbury, 26, has not been seen or heard from since.
Winona Police said she and the father of her children dropped their two children off at daycare at around 8am that morning and returned home home. He told police he then left at around 10am in Ms Kingsbury’s car, returning hours later to find her gone.
A huge search has been under way to find Ms Kingsbury ever since, with over 2,000 people joining in. It’s unclear if anything has been found but Ms Kingsbury’s family urged the public not to “gossip” about any discoveries.
“If you are participating in a search party PLEASE keep any and all findings within your group and Law Enforcement,” they said.
What we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Last Friday morning, Madeline Kingsbury dropped her two young children off at their daycare in Minnesota.
She was never seen or heard from again.
Now, one week on, a desperate search is underway to find the missing 26-year-old “Maddi” whose disappearance has been described as “involuntary” and “suspicious”.
Rachel Sharp reports.
What we know about missing mother Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Mother-of-two Madeline Kingsbury has not been seen for a week. Now, investigators are honing in on the last known travels of her minivan, reports Rachel Sharp
Family release photos of Madeline Kingsbury’s tattoos
Madeline Kingsbury’s family have released several photos of her distinct tattoos in hopes that they could help locate the mother who has now been missing for a week.
The photos were included in a post on the “Find Madeline Kingsbury” Facebook page which sought to debunk false speculation on the case.
Madeline Kingsbury’s sister speaks out a week after disappearance
The sister of Madeline Kingsbury has said that her family became worried when the missing mother-of-two stopped answering her phone.
“This is very unlike her,” Megan told Fox News. “She’s not the type of person who would want to take a break and not tell anybody. If she had a problem and wanted to get away, she would come to my house.”
Megan said that the last text she received from Madeline was at 8.15am on the day that she went missing.
“We were chuckling about a funny photo exchange between us, and that was the last communication with me, or with any of my family or her other friends,” Megan said.
Madeline was last seen in Winona on 31 March shortly after she dropped her children off at daycare with their father.
The father, who has not been described specifically by police as her husband, said they returned home and he departed for work in her van at around 10am.
Megan refused to answer questions about Madeline’s husband, asking instead that the focus remained on finding Madeline.
“There’s a lot of speculation, of course, with people coming up with theories and asking us a lot of questions that we can’t answer,” she told Fox. “We just want to keep the focus on finding her. We’re asking people keep their eyes and ears open.”
Recap: What happened to Madeline Kingsbury?
Madeline Kingsbury, a 26-year-old mother of two children, was last seen on 31 March.
According to the police, Ms Kingsbury and her husband returned to their home in Winona after dropping off their kids at daycare on Friday.
The husband said he left for work in Ms Kingsbury’s van, around 10am local time, and returned later in the day only to find his wife gone.
Ms Kingsbury did not show up for work that day or respond to “numerous” calls and messages from friends and family. She also failed to pick up her children from daycare that afternoon, which the police said was “extremely out of character for her”.
Police focus on specific road in search for Madeline
Investigators have asked residents of Fillmore County to report any signs of suspicious activity that they may have witnessed between 8am on 31 March and 4pm on 1 April, along Highway 43 in both Winona and Fillmore counties.
What we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Last Friday morning, Madeline Kingsbury dropped her two young children off at their daycare in Minnesota.
She was never seen or heard from again.
Now, one week on, a desperate search is underway to find the missing 26-year-old “Maddi” whose disappearance has been described as “involuntary” and “suspicious”.
Rachel Sharp reports.
What we know about missing mother Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Mother-of-two Madeline Kingsbury has not been seen for a week. Now, investigators are honing in on the last known travels of her minivan, reports Rachel Sharp
Madeline Kingsbury’s sister speaks out a week after disappearance
The sister of Madeline Kingsbury has said that her family became worried when the missing mother-of-two stopped answering her phone.
“This is very unlike her,” Megan told Fox News. “She’s not the type of person who would want to take a break and not tell anybody. If she had a problem and wanted to get away, she would come to my house.”
Megan said that the last text she received from Madeline was at 8.15am on the day that she went missing.
“We were chuckling about a funny photo exchange between us, and that was the last communication with me, or with any of my family or her other friends,” Megan said.
The Independent has more:
Sister of missing Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury reveals final text
Police have said Ms Kingbury’s disappearance appears to be ‘involuntary’ and ‘suspicious’
Winona Police announce end of large-scale search
Winona Police have announced the end of its large-scale search to find the missing mother-of-two.
Almost 2,000 volunteers joined in the search for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, trawling through rural areas for any signs as to the whereabouts of the 26-year-old.
“This is tough terrain, and we are grateful to the hundreds of volunteers who are taking their personal time to assist with the search,” Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said during a press conference.
Police said that because of the huge turnout of volunteers, more ground was able to be covered more quickly.
Now, law enforcement will focus on “targeted searches” as the investigation continues.
Final text messages revealed
The last known communication from Madeline Kingsbury has been revealed as the search to find the missing Minnesota mother-of-two rumbles on into its second week.
Megan Kingsbury said that she received a final, lighthearted text message from her sister at around 8.15am on Friday 31 March.
“We were chuckling about a funny photo exchange between us, and that was the last communication with me, or with any of my family or her other friends,” she told Fox News.
Read more here:
Police say search efforts will continue in target areas
The Filmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Winona County Police Department announced on Saturday that more than 2,600 volunteers helped comb through vast areas during massive searches over the weekend.
“As we develop new leads and new search areas, teams of law enforcement will do targeted searches,” a statement by the departments read.
“We are not giving up and we want to thank everyone for their continued support for Maddi and her family.”
Authorities have asked residents in the City of Winona, Wilson Township, and Hillsdale Township to search their acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for “anything suspicious”.
Dive teams and police ATVs have also been used in the search. The Winona Police Department said on Saturday that search efforts will be scaled back but the investigation remains ongoing.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies