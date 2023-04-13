Madeline Kingsbury missing – live: Father of Minnesota mom’s children denies role in disappearance
Adam Fravel, the father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children, has spoken out about her disappearance
The father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children has spoken out almost two weeks after she went missing to say he “did not have anything to do” with her disappearance.
In a statement through his lawyer, Adam Fravel said he wants her home “to be able to be with our two children” and clarified that his “non-attendance and silence” since Ms Kingsbury was first reported missing was not a sign of apathy.
Ms Kingsbury vanished on the morning of 31 March after dropping her two children off at daycare around 8am with Mr Fravel.
The 26-year-old returned to her home around 8.15am that day and sent a final, lighthearted text message to her sister.
Mr Fravel told Winona Police that he borrowed Ms Kingsbury’s van around 10am and returned hours later to find her gone.
Law enforcement said Ms Kingsbury’s cellphone, wallet, and ID were left inside the home indicating her disappearance was “suspicious.”
Multiple massive searches have been carried out over the past week but no sign of the missing mother has been found.
$16k raised for Madeline Kingsbury
So far, people have raised over $16,000 for the family of Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury after she disappeared on 31 March without a trace.
A GoFundMe was set up to help pay for Ms Kingsbury’s family to stay in hotels while they search for her in surrounding areas.
“We’re overwhelmed by the dedication and tangible expressions of love demonstrated by the huge circle of warriors she unknowingly gathered around her,” the Kingsbury family said in a statement on 11 April.
The GoFundMe’s goal is $20,000.
The search continues for Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Despite mass searches organised by law enforcement coming to an end, admins on the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page said community ones are still underway.
Admins clarified that community members may still search for Ms Kingsbury, however, they cannot interfere with law enforcement searches.
“This does not mean searched conducted by the public are ending,” the post said.
“If you are out searching and see [law enforcement] (they are hard to miss), STAY FAR AWAY AND CLEAR FROM THEIR WORK AREAS. “
Law enforcement say they are “extremely concerned” for Madeline Kingsbury’s safety
On 12 April, the Winona Police Department provided an update about the disappearance of Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury, nearly two weeks after the 26-year-old went missing.
Winona Police reiterated that evidence suggests Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance was “involuntary and suspicious.”
“We remain extremely concerned for her safety,” they wrote.
Madeline Kingsbury had plans to see her sister the day before she disappeared
Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury made plans to see her sister, Megan Kingsbury, the day after she vanished without a trace, Megan revealed.
Megan said that she and her 26-year-old sibling had arranged to meet on Saturday 1 April but were yet to flesh out the details of the plans.
They were messaging on the morning of Friday 31 March, with Megan revealing she received the last text from her sister at around 8.15am.
Neither she nor anyone else has seen or heard from Ms Kingsbury since then.
Adam Fravel, the father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children, speaks out
On 12 April, the father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children, Adam Fravel, released a statement to clarify his involvement in the investigation.
“Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury,” Mr Fravel said in a statement released to The Independent.
“I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance”
Andrea Blanco and Ariana Baio report.
Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s kids speaks out almost two weeks after she vanished
Mr Fravel, who has been at the centre of online speculation regarding Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance, has denied any involvement
Online rumours lead to speculation and misinformation
Throughout the Madeline Kingsbury investigation, online rumours have led to misinformation.
The Kingsbury family and police requested the public refrain from spreading gossip about Ms Kingsbury and the investigation via social media.
On the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page, the Kingsbury family asked people to display “appropriate and empathetic behavior both on and offline” by not spreading unconfirmed information about the investigation.
“If you are participating in a search party PLEASE keep any and all findings within your group and Law Enforcement,” a post in the group read.
One online rumour led some to believe the Winona Police Department was going to host a press conference on 11 April which led law enforcement to clear things up in a post.
Internet sleuths have jumped to conclusions when assuming how Ms Kingsbury went missing and who may, or may not have, been involved in her disappearance.
The speculation led the father of Ms Kingsbury’s children, Adam Fravel, to release a statement stating he “did not have anything to do” with Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance.
Megan Kingsbury posts TikTok update
Madeline Kingsbury’s family says they will not give up hope
“Nothing in life prepares you for this. The disappearance of our daughter and sister has been a waking nightmare with no respite,” the Kingsbury family wrote in a statement posted to Facebook.
On 12 April, the Winona Police Department and Kingsbury family provided a statement and press release about the disappearance of Ms Kingsbury.
The 26-year-old mother-of-two was last seen and heard from on 31 March. Police have conducted one large mass search and now smaller searches led by community members are underway.
“We’re overwhelmed by the dedication and tangible expressions of love demonstrated by the huge circle of warriors she unknowingly gathered around her- her sorority sisters, coworkers at Mayo Clinic, and other places, fellow students from her days at Winona State, other moms and her many, many friends, acquaintances and people whose lives she touched.”
There have been so signs of Ms Kingsbury thus far but her family says they are not giving up hope.
“We will find Madeline. This is our mission and we will not falter.”
Winona Police Department provides update on Madeline Kingsbury investigation
On 12 April, the Winona Police Department provided an update about the disappearance of Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury, nearly two weeks after the 26-year-old went missing.
“We are updating the public on what is being done to find her,” the Winona Police Department wrote in a statement posted to Facebook.
Law enforcement said despite the end of large, organised searches they are continuing to search “targeted” areas of Winona and Fillmore Counties based on tips and investigation discovery. They have also “drafted and served” multiple search warrants.
Police are asking the public to share every tip they have about Ms Kingsbury. People can do so by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or go to crimestoppersmn.org.
Law enforcement also provided an update on Ms Kingsbury’s dark blue Chrysler Town and Country van.
“It has been taken and processed for evidence,” Winona Police said. “Throughout the investigation, we have worked closely with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to identify and process any available forensics evidence.”
Winona Police reiterated that evidence suggests Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance was “involuntary and suspicious.”
“We remain extremely concerned for her safety,” they wrote.
