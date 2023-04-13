✕ Close Police: Winona mother's disappearance appears to be 'involuntary' and 'suspicious'

The father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children has spoken out almost two weeks after she went missing to say he “did not have anything to do” with her disappearance.

In a statement through his lawyer, Adam Fravel said he wants her home “to be able to be with our two children” and clarified that his “non-attendance and silence” since Ms Kingsbury was first reported missing was not a sign of apathy.

Ms Kingsbury vanished on the morning of 31 March after dropping her two children off at daycare around 8am with Mr Fravel.

The 26-year-old returned to her home around 8.15am that day and sent a final, lighthearted text message to her sister.

Mr Fravel told Winona Police that he borrowed Ms Kingsbury’s van around 10am and returned hours later to find her gone.

Law enforcement said Ms Kingsbury’s cellphone, wallet, and ID were left inside the home indicating her disappearance was “suspicious.”

Multiple massive searches have been carried out over the past week but no sign of the missing mother has been found.