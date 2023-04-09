✕ Close Police: Winona mother's disappearance appears to be 'involuntary' and 'suspicious'

Hundreds of volunteers have joined the search for Madeline Kingsbury, the Minnesota mother-of-two who went missing under suspicious circumstances one week ago.

Ms Kingsbury, 26, vanished in Winona on 31 March shortly after she dropped her children off at daycare with their father.

The father, who has not been described specifically by police as her husband, said they returned home and he departed for work in her van at around 10am.

Alarm bells were raised when Ms Kingsbury failed to pick the children up from daycare, which police described as “extremely out of character for her”. Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said on Friday that there are no suspects in the investigation.

A massive search was organised on Saturday, with more than 1,900 volunteers helping comb through vast areas in Filmore County and Winona County.

Authorities have asked residents in the City of Winona, Wilson Township, and Hillsdale Township to search their acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for “anything suspicious.”

A map of priority areas was shared by the law enforcement agency on Wednesday.

“Walk your acreage, check your buildings, check your vehicles, walk trials, check your cameras, surveillance cameras, doorbell cameras, your trail cameras for any indications of anything suspicious or for any sign of a dark coloured Chrysler Town & Country minivan,” Mr DeGeorge said, per Postbulletin.com.