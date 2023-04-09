Madeline Kingsbury — live: Hundreds search for missing Winona mother a week after vanishing at drop-off
Kingsbury was last seen in Winona, Minnesota, on 31 March
Hundreds of volunteers have joined the search for Madeline Kingsbury, the Minnesota mother-of-two who went missing under suspicious circumstances one week ago.
Ms Kingsbury, 26, vanished in Winona on 31 March shortly after she dropped her children off at daycare with their father.
The father, who has not been described specifically by police as her husband, said they returned home and he departed for work in her van at around 10am.
Alarm bells were raised when Ms Kingsbury failed to pick the children up from daycare, which police described as “extremely out of character for her”. Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said on Friday that there are no suspects in the investigation.
A massive search was organised on Saturday, with more than 1,900 volunteers helping comb through vast areas in Filmore County and Winona County.
Authorities have asked residents in the City of Winona, Wilson Township, and Hillsdale Township to search their acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for “anything suspicious.”
A map of priority areas was shared by the law enforcement agency on Wednesday.
“Walk your acreage, check your buildings, check your vehicles, walk trials, check your cameras, surveillance cameras, doorbell cameras, your trail cameras for any indications of anything suspicious or for any sign of a dark coloured Chrysler Town & Country minivan,” Mr DeGeorge said, per Postbulletin.com.
Huge turnout for mass search on Friday
Volunteer search leaders warn against family harassment
The official Facebook page for Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance has put out a stern statement indicating that members of the missing mother’s family have been targets of harassment over the course of the search.
A post on the “Finding Madeline Kingsbury” page late Thursday night states: “We want to address something that has been brought to our attention. We will not condone the harassing of Maddi’s family or friends for information.
“When there is an active investigation, they do not need to disclose every detail for any number of reason. More often than not though, it’s to protect the victim or to not jeopardize their chances at catching the perpetrator and pressing charges. If there is information we can share, it will be shared via the page.
“We post this information so that people can be aware but we will not post info like that anymore if people are going to harass family, friends and businesses that may be involved. And that would be a huge disservice to Maddi. It is completely inappropriate and we will not tolerate it.”
What do we know about Madeline’s last movements?
Winona police have offered scant details about the day of Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance.
What we do know is that Ms Kingsbury and the father of her children dropped their two children – aged two and five – off at daycare at around 8am on 31 March.
At around 8.15am, the mother-of-two returned to her home.
Her whereabouts after this time remain a mystery.
She failed to show up for work – something that police said was “very unlike her” – and her cellphone, wallet, ID and the jacket she was wearing that morning were all found inside the home.
The father of her children told investigators that he left Ms Kingsbury’s home at around 10am that morning, driving off in her 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan.
He said that he returned later that day and found Ms Kingsbury wasn’t home.
Friends and family members tried to contact the 26-year-old that day but couldn’t get hold of her.
Again, police said this was unusual behaviour for her.
“Based on all this we believe Madeline’s disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we’re all concerned for her safety,” said Winona Police Chief Tom Williams.
Maps show areas of priority in search for Madeline Kingsbury
The Winona Police Department has requested assistance from neighbouring authorities in the search for missing mother-of-two Madeline Kinsley, 26.
The department has also asked residents in the City of Winona, Wilson Township, and Hillsdale Township to search their acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for “anything suspicious” that may help find Madeline.
No suspects in week-long search for Madeline
Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said on Friday that there are no suspects in the investigation.
The department has asked residents in the City of Winona, Wilson Township, and Hillsdale Township to search their acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for "anything suspicious" that may help find Madeline.
What we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Mother-of-two Madeline Kingsbury has not been seen for a week.
Now, investigators are honing in on the last known travels of her minivan.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Family release photos of Madeline Kingsbury’s tattoos
Madeline Kingsbury’s family have released several photos of her distinct tattoos in hopes that they could help locate the mother who has now been missing for a week.
The photos were included in a post on the “Find Madeline Kingsbury” Facebook page which sought to debunk false speculation on the case.
Madeline Kingsbury’s sister pleads for her safe return
Ms Kingsbury’s elder sister, Megan, addressing the media on Wednesday, offered a $50,000 reward for information on the missing woman’s whereabouts.
“To be honest I don’t know everything,” she said about the current investigation into her sister’s disappearance.
“Madeline is many things. She’s a mother, sister, daughter, best friend, granddaughter, niece. It’s a long list.
“Madeline is a hard-working and dedicated mother. Family is everything to her and she’s grown into an impressive and beautiful young woman.
“Please help us find Madeline. The children need their mother. We need our daughter, our sister, our aunt, our best friend back. We just want to find her, so, thank you.”
Daycare drop-off, a blue van and missing mother-of-two — what we know so far
Last Friday morning, Madeline Kingsbury dropped her two young children off at their daycare in Minnesota.
She was never seen or heard from again.
Now, one week on, a desperate search is underway to find the missing 26-year-old “Maddi” whose disappearance has been described as “involuntary” and “suspicious”.
Rachel Sharp outlines what we know so far about Madeline’s disappearance.
