Hundreds of people have joined a mass search for Madeline Kingsbury, the Minnesota mother-of-two who went missing under suspicious circumstances one week ago.

Ms Kingsbury, 26, vanished in Winona on 31 March shortly after she dropped her children off at daycare with their father.

The father, who has not been described specifically by police as her husband, said they returned home and he departed for work in her van at around 10am — marking the last time he saw her.

Alarm bells were raised when Ms Kingsbury failed to pick the children up from daycare that afternoon, which police described as “extremely out of character for her”.

Her disappearance has been labeled “involuntary and suspicious”.

Local law enforcement agencies organised a mass search for Friday morning — with a sign-up sheet showing nearly 1,000 volunteer slots filled.

It comes as the official Facebook page for the case put out a stern warning against harassing members of Ms Kingsbury’s family, who have offered a $50,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.