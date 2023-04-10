✕ Close Police: Winona mother's disappearance appears to be 'involuntary' and 'suspicious'

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The search for missing Minnesota mother has been scaled back following massive efforts to locate her this weekend.

Madeline Kingsbury, 26, vanished after she dropped her two children off at daycare on the morning of 31 March.

The children’s father, who has not been named, said he and Ms Kingsbury returned home, and he departed for work in her van at 10am.

The alarm was raised when Ms Kingsbury failed to pick her children up from daycare in Winona.

The Filmore County Sheriff’s Office and Winona County Police Department said on Sunday they would develop new leads and carry out targeted searches. More than 2,600 volunteers helped comb through vast areas this weekend.

“We are not giving up and we want to thank everyone for their continued support for Maddi and her family,” a statement read.