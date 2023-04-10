Madeline Kingsbury – live: Search for missing Minnesota mom scaled back as family fears foul play
Kingsbury was last seen in Winona, Minnesota, on 31 March
The search for missing Minnesota mother has been scaled back following massive efforts to locate her this weekend.
Madeline Kingsbury, 26, vanished after she dropped her two children off at daycare on the morning of 31 March.
The children’s father, who has not been named, said he and Ms Kingsbury returned home, and he departed for work in her van at 10am.
The alarm was raised when Ms Kingsbury failed to pick her children up from daycare in Winona.
The Filmore County Sheriff’s Office and Winona County Police Department said on Sunday they would develop new leads and carry out targeted searches. More than 2,600 volunteers helped comb through vast areas this weekend.
“We are not giving up and we want to thank everyone for their continued support for Maddi and her family,” a statement read.
Family release photos of Madeline Kingsbury’s tattoos
Madeline Kingsbury’s family have released several photos of her distinct tattoos in hopes that they could help locate the mother who has now been missing for a week.
The photos were included in a post on the “Find Madeline Kingsbury” Facebook page which sought to debunk false speculation on the case.
No persons of interest in Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Winona police have said that there are currently no suspects and no persons of interest in the case.
However, they appear to be focusing on the movements of Ms Kingsbury’s minivan – and are asking for the public’s help in tracing its journeys on the day of her disappearance.
Chief Tom Williams confirmed that the vehicle is not missing and that both the van and Ms Kingsbury’s home have been searched.
Surveillance footage has captured a vehicle matching the description of the van was captured driving from the home along highways and through Winona County and Fillmore County before heading back to the house.
After the vehicle returned home, it is not believed to have gone anywhere else.
During Thursday’s press release, police refused to say who was driving the van.
“That is not information we can share at this time,” they said.
The police chief said that there is “nothing to indicate that she left the residence on foot or in another vehicle”.
The two children are safe and there does not appear to be any threat to the public, police said.
Authorities say they will continue search efforts in target areas
The Filmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Winona County Police Department announced on Saturday that more than 2,600 volunteers helped comb through vast areas during massive searches over the weekend.
“As we develop new leads and new search areas, teams of law enforcement will do targeted searches,” a statement by the departments read.
“We are not giving up and we want to thank everyone for their continued support for Maddi and her family.”
Authorities have asked residents in the City of Winona, Wilson Township, and Hillsdale Township to search their acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for “anything suspicious”.
Dive teams and police ATVs have also been used in the search. The Winona Police Department said on Saturday that search efforts will be scaled back but the investigation remains ongoing.
What do we know about Madeline’s last movements?
Winona police have offered scant details about the day of Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance.
What we do know is that Ms Kingsbury and the father of her children dropped their two children – aged two and five – off at daycare at around 8am on 31 March.
At around 8.15am, the mother-of-two returned to her home.
Her whereabouts after this time remain a mystery.
She failed to show up for work – something that police said was “very unlike her” – and her cellphone, wallet, ID and the jacket she was wearing that morning were all found inside the home.
The father of her children told investigators that he left Ms Kingsbury’s home at around 10am that morning, driving off in her 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan.
He said that he returned later that day and found Ms Kingsbury wasn’t home.
Friends and family members tried to contact the 26-year-old that day but couldn’t get hold of her.
Again, police said this was unusual behaviour for her.
“Based on all this we believe Madeline’s disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we’re all concerned for her safety,” said Winona Police Chief Tom Williams.
Megan Kingsbury asks public to spread the word about missing sister
Megan Kingsbury posted a TikTok on Wednesday with updates about the search for her missing sister Madeline.
Megan said she, relatives and family friends have been driving through Winona County, where Madeline lived, and Fillmore County.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office previously requested assistance from residents in Winona and nearby townships to search their property.
Madeline Kingsbury’s sister speaks out a week after disappearance
The sister of Madeline Kingsbury has said that her family became worried when the missing mother-of-two stopped answering her phone.
“This is very unlike her,” Megan told Fox News. “She’s not the type of person who would want to take a break and not tell anybody. If she had a problem and wanted to get away, she would come to my house.”
Megan said that the last text she received from Madeline was at 8.15am on the day that she went missing.
“We were chuckling about a funny photo exchange between us, and that was the last communication with me, or with any of my family or her other friends,” Megan said.
Madeline was last seen in Winona on 31 March shortly after she dropped her children off at daycare with their father.
The father, who has not been described specifically by police as her husband, said they returned home and he departed for work in her van at around 10am.
Megan refused to answer questions about Madeline’s husband, asking instead that the focus remained on finding Madeline.
“There’s a lot of speculation, of course, with people coming up with theories and asking us a lot of questions that we can’t answer,” she told Fox. “We just want to keep the focus on finding her. We’re asking people keep their eyes and ears open.”
What we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Last Friday morning, Madeline Kingsbury dropped her two young children off at their daycare in Minnesota.
She was never seen or heard from again.
Now, one week on, a desperate search is underway to find the missing 26-year-old “Maddi” whose disappearance has been described as “involuntary” and “suspicious”.
Rachel Sharp reports.
What we know about missing mother Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Mother-of-two Madeline Kingsbury has not been seen for a week. Now, investigators are honing in on the last known travels of her minivan, reports Rachel Sharp
Recap: What happened to Madeline Kingsbury?
Madeline Kingsbury, a 26-year-old mother of two children, was last seen on 31 March.
According to the police, Ms Kingsbury and her husband returned to their home in Winona after dropping off their kids at daycare on Friday.
The husband said he left for work in Ms Kingsbury’s van, around 10am local time, and returned later in the day only to find his wife gone.
Ms Kingsbury did not show up for work that day or respond to “numerous” calls and messages from friends and family. She also failed to pick up her children from daycare that afternoon, which the police said was “extremely out of character for her”.
Huge turnout for mass search on Friday
Volunteer search leaders warn against family harassment
The official Facebook page for Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance has put out a stern statement indicating that members of the missing mother’s family have been targets of harassment over the course of the search.
A post on the “Finding Madeline Kingsbury” page late Thursday night states: “We want to address something that has been brought to our attention. We will not condone the harassing of Maddi’s family or friends for information.
“When there is an active investigation, they do not need to disclose every detail for any number of reason. More often than not though, it’s to protect the victim or to not jeopardize their chances at catching the perpetrator and pressing charges. If there is information we can share, it will be shared via the page.
“We post this information so that people can be aware but we will not post info like that anymore if people are going to harass family, friends and businesses that may be involved. And that would be a huge disservice to Maddi. It is completely inappropriate and we will not tolerate it.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies