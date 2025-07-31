American man bitten by shark as he dangled leg from boat in Bahamas
On average, there are approximately 65 shark attacks globally every year, and six result in fatalities
An American man was injured during a shark attack in the Bahamas, according to local police.
According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the attack occurred near Manjack Cay in the Abacos Islands in the northern Bahamas.
The region is known locally as Nunjack Cay, according to USA TODAY.
The man was reportedly boating with his friends "with his leg hanging in the water" when the shark bit him, a police report states. The attack occurred just after 2pm on Monday.
The victim was transported to a local clinic where he was treated for his injuries and was later released.
Police did not release the man's name or age in their report. It was also not specific as to what kind of shark attacked the man.
Another man trying to enjoy the beach had his own shark encounter over the Fourth of July weekend.
A 21-year-old man was fishing off a Nantucket beach when he caught a shark on his line, according to the Nantucket Current.
He reeled the animal onto shore and tried to return it to the ocean, but the shark thrashed and bit him on his leg, causing him a serious injury.
The victim's friends drove him to a local hospital, where he was later flown by helicopter to a hospital on the mainland to further treatment.
On the same day, a 40-year-old surfer in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, received a 10-inch bite from a shark that left him seriously injured. He ultimately survived the attack, Fox News reports. New Smyrna Beach is known as the "shark bite capital" of the U.S. due to the high number of shark encounters in the area.
Shark attacks, while frightening, are still very rare events. According to the International Shark Attack File, 47 people were bitten in unprovoked shark attacks last year, and four people were killed, including one American.
According to the ISAF, there are, on average, approximately 65 reported shark attacks every year. On average, there are six fatal attacks every year.
