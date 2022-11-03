Police called to trespass complaint at Mar-a-Lago

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Palm Beach Police officers were called to Mar-a-Lago on Thursday to trespass a man who was refusing to leave the grounds of Donald Trump’s Florida resort.

Captain Will Rothrock told Fox News that they were contacted by Secret Service agents about a “routine trespass complaint”.

“At 8:08 this morning, we had a male subject that was stopped at one of the gates refusing to leave the property,” he told Fox.

“We responded, spoke briefly with him, and he was issued a written warning for trespass and he left the area so there wasn’t an incident report or anything associated with it.”

The Secret Service reportedly conducted a sweep of the resort after police had left.

Breaking more to come