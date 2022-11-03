✕ Close Donald Trump says Twitter has become ‘very boring’ since he got banned

Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against New York attorney general Letitia James alleging “extraordinary wrongdoing” and embarking on a “war of intimidation and harassment” against him.

In a 41-page filing at Florida State Circuit Court in Palm Beach, he sought to block Ms James from obtaining documents from a Florida revocable trust that holds ownership of the Trump Organization.

It comes as Mr Trump’s key aide, Kash Patel, is set to testify before a grand jury investigating the handling of secret documents at Mar-a-Lago after being granted immunity from prosecution, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Mr Patel is a close adviser to the former president and maintains a personal relationship with him. He was appointed as one of his official representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration.

Mr Patel’s testimony was sought after he was summoned in October to testify before a grand jury but he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Mr Patel has claimed that Mr Trump declassified White House documents while still president.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has settled a lawsuit filed by a group of protesters who say they were assaulted up by the Republican’s private security guards during his 2015 presidential campaign.