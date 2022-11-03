Trump news – live: Trump sues NY’s Letitia James as Kash Patel ‘to testify’ in Mar-a-Lago case
The latest on the former president’s legal woes and the January 6 investigation
Donald Trump says Twitter has become ‘very boring’ since he got banned
Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against New York attorney general Letitia James alleging “extraordinary wrongdoing” and embarking on a “war of intimidation and harassment” against him.
In a 41-page filing at Florida State Circuit Court in Palm Beach, he sought to block Ms James from obtaining documents from a Florida revocable trust that holds ownership of the Trump Organization.
It comes as Mr Trump’s key aide, Kash Patel, is set to testify before a grand jury investigating the handling of secret documents at Mar-a-Lago after being granted immunity from prosecution, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Mr Patel is a close adviser to the former president and maintains a personal relationship with him. He was appointed as one of his official representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration.
Mr Patel’s testimony was sought after he was summoned in October to testify before a grand jury but he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Mr Patel has claimed that Mr Trump declassified White House documents while still president.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has settled a lawsuit filed by a group of protesters who say they were assaulted up by the Republican’s private security guards during his 2015 presidential campaign.
Trump settles lawsuit filed by protesters over 2015 scuffle
Donald Trump has settled a lawsuit filed by a group of Mexican protesters who say they were roughed up by the Republican’s private security guards during his 2015 presidential campaign.
The two sides settled as a jury was being selected in a New York courtroom for a civil trial, one of a spate of legal entanglements involving the former president.
Details of the settlement in the protesters’ lawsuit were not divulged.
“Although we were eager to proceed to trial to demonstrate the frivolousness of this case, the parties were ultimately able to come to an amicable resolution,” said Mr Trump‘s lawyer, Alina Habba. “We are very pleased with this outcome and are happy to finally put this matter to rest once and for all.”
Trump sues NY's Letitia James for 'war of intimidation and harassment'
Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against New York attorney general Letitia James alleging “extraordinary wrongdoing” and embarking on a “war of intimidation and harassment” against him.
In a 41-page filing at Florida State Circuit Court in Palm Beach, he sought to block Ms James from obtaining documents from a Florida revocable trust that holds ownership of the Trump Organization.
“Extraordinary wrongdoing requires extraordinary relief,” the lawsuit said. “As set forth below, James has repeatedly abused her position as Attorney General for the State of New York to pursue a relentless, pernicious, public, and unapologetic crusade against President Trump, a resident of Palm Beach County, Florida, with the stated goal of destroying him personally, financially, and politically.”
Mr Trump claims that the New York attorney general is violating his privacy by seeking details of his trust.
It comes after Ms James filed a civil lawsuit against Mr Trump and his family members last month alleging financial fraud.
Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father.
Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her first interview about Mr Trump since 2017, Ms Young, 47, confirmed the veracity of a previous report about the alleged encounter.
Johanna Chisholm has the story.
Donald Trump’s biracial ex Kara Young reveals ‘joke’ he made about her race
Kara Young, 47, dated the former real estate mogul for more than two years after he divorced Marla Maples
Key Trump aide Kash Patel granted immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago secret documents case, report says
Donald Trump aide Kash Patel is set to testify before a grand jury investigating the handling of secret documents at Mar-a-Lago after being granted immunity from prosecution, a report says.
Mr Patel, who worked in the Trump administration, will “soon testify” before the federal grand jury, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday evening.
In June, Mr Trump named Mr Patel as one of his official representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration.
Graeme Massie writes.
Trump aide Kash Patel granted immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago secret documents case
Mr Patel is one of Trump’s representatives to National Archives and Records Administration
Trump says Kanye West ‘will be fine’, downplaying his antisemitism
In a radio interview on Tuesday morning, Donald Trump suggested that Kanye West would not have been treated the way he was after making antisemitic statements if he hadn’t previously said “good things about Trump”.
Speaking with conservative talk radio personality and podcaster Chris Stigall, the former president was asked about a number of current events and news topics, including the midterms and Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter.
Mr Trump’s remarks on the disgraced rapper, whose slew of antisemitic comments saw him dropped by a string of companies with whom he collaborated, stuck out in particular.
Trump predicts Kanye West ‘will be fine’ and downplays his antisemitism scandal
Former president asked if disgraced rapper getting ‘fair shake’ after series of controversies
Clinton wants Trump to pay legal fees from dismissed lawsuit
Hillary Clinton has asked a federal judge to order former President Donald Trump and his attorneys to pay more than $1m in legal fees and costs to cover expenses she and several other defendants accrued defending themselves against a dismissed lawsuit claiming that they conspired to sink Mr Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign by accusing it of colluding with Russia.
Abe Asher has the details.
Hillary Clinton wants Donald Trump to pay legal fees for dismissed conspiracy suit
The former secretary of state argues that Mr Trump and his attorneys should be forced to pay $1.06m
‘The whole thing is crazy’: Trump joins in on Paul Pelosi conspiracy theories
Donald Trump has joined a chorus of GOP voices promoting a flurry of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories around the attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
The former president began airing the controversial remarks while calling in to the Chris Stigall radio show on Tuesday morning.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Trump joins GOP chorus of conspiracy theories on Paul Pelosi attack
A number of GOP figures in recent days have promoted baseless conspiracy theories around the attack on Paul Pelosi
Supreme Court temporarily shields Trump tax returns from House committee
The US Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining six years of tax returns from former president Donald Trump and his eponymous real estate businesses after the ex-president requested an emergency stay of a lower court order allowing them access to the documents.
The temporary stay was granted by Chief Justice John Roberts, who is responsible for appeals of decisions from the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Chief Justice Roberts also ordered the House of Representatives to respond to the ex-president’s appeal by 10 November.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Supreme Court temporarily blocks House from getting Trump tax returns
Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered the House of Representatives to respond to Mr Trump’s application for a stay by 10 November
Trump lawyers who fought election results saw Thomas as key
Lawyers who aided former President Donald Trump‘s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election regarded an appeal to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as a “key” to their success, according to emails provided to congressional investigators and made public Wednesday.
The emails from December 2020 show the lawyers discussing ways to delay the certification of results in Georgia, a closely contested state won by Democrat Joe Biden. One lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro, suggested that an appeal to Thomas, as the justice who handles emergency appeals from Georgia, could “end up being the key here.”
“We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt,” Chesebro wrote. “Realistically, our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6, which might hold up the Georgia count in Congress, is from Thomas.”
Trump 2024 campaign preparing for post-midterms launch
As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third.
“In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” he said last month.
That carefully placed “probably” may soon be gone from Trump’s stump speech. Aides to the former president are making quiet preparations for a 2024 presidential campaign that could be launched soon after next week’s midterm elections as Trump tries to capitalize on expected Republican wins to propel himself toward becoming the front-runner for his party’s nomination.
Read more:
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
Former President Donald Trump has been teasing another presidential run since before he left the White House
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies