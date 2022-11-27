12-year-old dies after playing game of Russian Roulette

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 12-year-old Mississippi boy is dead after playing a game of Russian Roulette.

Markell Noah’s body was located in an abandoned house in Audubon Place, Jackson, on Friday night after he was initially reported missing, Jackson Police Department deputy chief Deric Hearn told WLBT.

Two juveniles have been arrested and are being charged with murder, while a 21-year-old is being charged with being an accessory after the fact, Mr Hearn told the news outlet.

Noah’s grieving family members disputed that he had been involved in a game of Russian Roulette in the leadup to his death.

A family member stated that Noah had received a text at 2am on the morning he went missing and left his home to meet two other boys.

Police in Jackson, Mississippi have charged two juveniles with murder after the death of Markell Noah, 12 (Facebook)

The investigation is ongoing, and Jackson police ask anyone with information to call the department at 601-960-1278 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477.