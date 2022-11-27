12-year-old dies after playing game of Russian Roulette
Two juveniles in Jackson, Mississippi, have been charged with murder and an adult is charged with accessory after Markell Noah was found dead
A 12-year-old Mississippi boy is dead after playing a game of Russian Roulette.
Markell Noah’s body was located in an abandoned house in Audubon Place, Jackson, on Friday night after he was initially reported missing, Jackson Police Department deputy chief Deric Hearn told WLBT.
Two juveniles have been arrested and are being charged with murder, while a 21-year-old is being charged with being an accessory after the fact, Mr Hearn told the news outlet.
Noah’s grieving family members disputed that he had been involved in a game of Russian Roulette in the leadup to his death.
A family member stated that Noah had received a text at 2am on the morning he went missing and left his home to meet two other boys.
The investigation is ongoing, and Jackson police ask anyone with information to call the department at 601-960-1278 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies