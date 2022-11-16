Maryland explosion: At least 10 people injured in apartment blast
‘Mass casualty’ event declared after fire tore through building in Gaithersburg, Maryland, at around 8am
At least 10 people were injured in a “catastrophic” explosion that trapped residents in a Maryland apartment building, authorities say.
A “mass casualty” event was declared after fire ripped through the building on Quince Orchard Boulevard in Gaithersburg at around 8.40am on Wednesday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Peter Piringer said in a live broadcast from the scene.
Eight people were taken to hospital, at least one in a serious condition, authorities said.
More than 100 emergency responders arrived to “heavy fire conditions”, Mr Piringer said.
“The building has sustained a significant explosion, resulting in a structural collapse,” Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service chief Scott Goldstein told reporters.
