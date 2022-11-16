Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 10 people were injured in a “catastrophic” explosion that trapped residents in a Maryland apartment building, authorities say.

A “mass casualty” event was declared after fire ripped through the building on Quince Orchard Boulevard in Gaithersburg at around 8.40am on Wednesday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Peter Piringer said in a live broadcast from the scene.

Eight people were taken to hospital, at least one in a serious condition, authorities said.

More than 100 emergency responders arrived to “heavy fire conditions”, Mr Piringer said.

“The building has sustained a significant explosion, resulting in a structural collapse,” Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service chief Scott Goldstein told reporters.

