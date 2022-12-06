Hawaii activates National Guard as lava from Mauna Loa eruption oozes toward highway

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hawaiian officials have activated the state’s National Guard to assist in controlling traffic as lava from the erupting Mauna Loa continues to creep toward a central highway at risk of being shut down.

Officials on the island announced Monday afternoon, more than a week after the volcano began spewing fountains of lava metres into the sky above for the first time in nearly four decades, that 20 members of Hawaii National Guard had been called up to help with traffic control.

The group would likely remain activated for 30 days, but that could be extended depending on how long it takes for the lava flow slowly creeping towards the Daniel K Inouye Highway to reach the main thoroughfare, as the fiery fountains threaten to shutter at least part of the shortest route linking two of the Big Island’s largest communities.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Scientist-in-Charge Ken Hon said Monday that the lava flow, which has slowed to a crawl in recent days, is now moving at about 20 ft per hour and is about 2.1 miles from the main road.

“With the lava being where it’s at, we feel pretty certain that the lava won’t impact any populated areas,” Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said, continuing to emphasise that there remains no risk posed to the downslope communities at this time.

“There’s a lot of (moving) pieces. How fast it’s moving. How close it’s gonna come to the highway. How long it will take if there’s any dangers that we’re seeing,” Mr Roth said during Monday’s news conference, according to Hawaii News Now. “And now we have another danger: We have to factor in if people are going out to that field that may close the highway sooner.