Glowing lava continues to ooze from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano after its first eruption since 1984.

The volcano awoke from its 38-year slumber last Sunday, causing volcanic ash and debris to drift down from the sky.

Sliding molten rock now threatens a key highway and could block the quickest route connecting the north and south of the island.

Drivers will be forced to find alternate coastal routes if the road becomes impassable.

Lava is oozing slowly at a rate that might reach the road next week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.