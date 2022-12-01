✕ Close Mauna Loa: World’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii

A stream of molten lava is threatening the main highway on the Big Island in Hawaii after the Mauna Loa volcano erupted for the first time in nearly four decades earlier this week.

As of Wednesday morning, the lava spewing from the volcano was fewer than five miles away from the highway known as Saddle Road that runs across almost the entire length of the island.

“It does not pose a threat to any communities at this time,” the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency wrote on its website. “But parking along the highway is prohibited between mile markers 16 to 31, and any vehicles left there could be towed.”

While residents may not be at risk from the lava, the Hawaii Department of Health is warning the public about risks of air quality hazards such as vog conditions, ash in the air, and rising levels of sulfur dioxide.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the eruption on the state’s Big Island began at approximately 11.30pm local time on Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano.