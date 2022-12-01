Mauna Loa eruption - latest: Hawaii highway threatened as video shows volcano spewing molten lava
Follow for the latest updates on Mauna Loa’s first eruption in 38 years
Mauna Loa: World’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii
A stream of molten lava is threatening the main highway on the Big Island in Hawaii after the Mauna Loa volcano erupted for the first time in nearly four decades earlier this week.
As of Wednesday morning, the lava spewing from the volcano was fewer than five miles away from the highway known as Saddle Road that runs across almost the entire length of the island.
“It does not pose a threat to any communities at this time,” the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency wrote on its website. “But parking along the highway is prohibited between mile markers 16 to 31, and any vehicles left there could be towed.”
While residents may not be at risk from the lava, the Hawaii Department of Health is warning the public about risks of air quality hazards such as vog conditions, ash in the air, and rising levels of sulfur dioxide.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the eruption on the state’s Big Island began at approximately 11.30pm local time on Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano.
A flare and a spare: Hawaii volcano visitors see 2 eruptions
The first eruption in 38 years of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is drawing visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which is open 24 hours a day.
“The viewing has been spectacular,” especially at night and before sunrise, park spokesperson Jessica Ferracane said.
Visitors to the park are currently able to witness two eruptive events: the glow from Kilauea’s lava lake and lava from a Mauna Loa fissure.
“This is a rare time where we have two eruptions happening simultaneously,” Ferracane said.
Mauna Loa last erupted in 1984. The current eruption is its 34th since written history began in 1843. Its smaller neighbor, Kilauea, has been erupting since September 2021.
VIDEO: Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is erupting
Why didn’t Mauna Loa explode like Mount St Helens?
Fifty-seven people died when Washington state’s Mount St Helens erupted in 1980 and blasted more than 1,300ft (400m) off the top of the mountain. Steam, rocks and volcanic gas burst upward and outward. A plume of volcanic ash rose over 80,000ft (24,384m) and rained down as far as 250 miles (400km) away.
Hawaii volcanoes like Mauna Loa tend not to have explosion eruptions like this.
That’s because their magma is hotter, drier and more fluid, said Hannah Dietterich, a research geophysicist at the US Geological Survey’s Alaska Volcano Observatory.
The magma in Mount St Helens tends to be stickier and traps more gas, making it much more likely to explode when it rises.
The gas in the magma of Hawaii’s volcanoes tends to escape, and so lava flows down the side of their mountains when they erupt.
Hawaii’s volcanoes are called shield volcanoes because successive lava flows over hundreds of thousands of years build broad mountains that resemble the shape of a warrior’s shield.
Shield volcanos are also found in California and Idaho as well as Iceland and the Galapagos Islands. Alaska’s Wrangell-St Elias National Park has eight shield volcanoes including Mount Wrangell.
Volcanoes like Mount St. Helens are called composite or stratovolcanoes. Their steep, conical slopes are built by the eruption of viscous lava flows and rock, ash and gas. Japan’s Mount Fuji is another example of a composite volcano.
How are volcanic eruptions impacted by climate change?
While the eruption of Mauna Loa is a rare occurrence, the climate crisis could lead to more volcanic activity, some scientists say.
The greenhouse gas emissions heating the planet are melting glaciers and in turn destabilizing mountains, creating conditions for volcanic eruptions that were previously restrained.
“Imagine the ice like some sort of protective layer – when the ice melts away, the mountain is free to collapse,” Gioachino Roberti, a PhD student researching volcanic activity at the University of Clermont Auvergne, previously told The Independent. “If your mountain is a volcano you have another problem. Volcanoes are a pressurised system and if you remove pressure by ice melting and landslide, you have a problem.”
How does climate change impact volcanic eruptions?
Lava flows contained to the summit area with no threat to communities downslope, but the situation is being closely monitored
Hawaii transport agency issues guidance to air passengers
The Hawaii Department of Transportation has issued guidance to air passengers in light of the eruption of Mauna Loa as the situation develops.
Hawaii Island Passengers with flights to Hilo International Airport (ITO) or the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) should check with their airline prior to heading to the airport due to the volcanic activity at Mauna Loa.
How many people are in danger?
Although there is no immediate danger to communities on Hawaii’s Big Island, officials have warned residents to be ready for the worst.
Many current residents weren’t living there when Mauna Loa last erupted 38 years ago. The US Geological Survey warned the roughly 200,000 people on the Big Island that an eruption “can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.”
The eruption began late Sunday night following a series of fairly large earthquakes, said Ken Hon, the scientist-in-charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
There’s been a surge of development on the Big Island in recent decades — its population has more than doubled, from 92,000 in 1980.
Most of the people on the island live in the city of Kailua-Kona to the west of the volcano, which has about 23,000 people, and Hilo to the east, with about 45,000. Officials were most worried about several subdivisions about 30 miles to the south of the volcano, which are home to about 5,000 people.
One month ago: Hawaii’s Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt.
Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Where is Mauna Loa?
Mauna Loa is one of five volcanoes that together make up the Big Island of Hawaii, which is the southernmost island in the Hawaiian archipelago. It’s not the tallest (that title goes to Mauna Kea) but it’s the largest and makes up about half of the island’s land mass.
It sits immediately north of Kilauea volcano, which is currently erupting from its summit crater. Kilauea is well-known for a 2018 eruption that destroyed 700 homes and sent rivers of lava spreading across farms and into the ocean.
Mauna Loa last erupted 38 years ago. In written history, dating to 1843, it’s erupted 33 times.
The Big Island is mostly rural and is home to cattle ranches, coffee farms and beach resorts. It’s about 200 miles (320 kilometers) south of Hawaii’s most populous island, Oahu, where the state capital Honolulu and beach resort Waikiki are both located.
ICYMI: Residents shared concerns weeks before eruption
Hawaii residents were worried about a possible eruption weeks before it happened.
“We are concerned. We haven’t thought too much about the volcano, even in 2018 when an [Kīlauea] eruption happened on the east side of the island. We knew it would not touch our homes,” resident Laura Roberts told Newsweek last month.
“Here in Ocean View, [Mauna Loa’s] lava could reach the ocean in less than three hours and our homes faster than that. We are on the rift zone so fissures could open. It’s a weird feeling to know that there is a possibility of losing your home. It also makes us feel like we should not travel because what if something happens and we can’t evacuate our important things and animals,” she added at the time.
Watch: US Coast Guard flies over Mauna Loa
The US Coast Guard conducted a fly-over on Mauna Loa using a C-130 Hercules for the mission.
Watch a clip of the footage below.
