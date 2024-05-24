✕ Close Memorial Day weekend travel ramps up

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Memorial Day weekend travel and celebrations may be disrupted by severe thunderstorms across the US.

Severe thunderstorms will hit much of Iowa and Illinois, including Chicago, throughout Friday. These storms could impact travel for those flying in or out of Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the fourth busiest airport in the US.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns these storms could potentially bring wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour, hail and tornadoes.

Oklahoma and Texas will face similar conditions this weekend, with storms expected to bring egg-sized hail and wind gusts of 70 miles per hour. The Midwest will also see “very large hail, hurricane-force gusts, and strong tornadoes” this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts this weekend will bring the busiest Memorial Day travel in 19 years, with some 43.8m people traveling at least 50 miles.

Yesterday’s storms in the northeastern US prompted travel chaos in New York’s airports.

New York City’s LaGuardia Airport and John F Kennedy International Airport had almost 700 delays and 90 cancellations throughout Thursday.

Travelers could see similar conditions today as severe storms pelt major midwest roads and impact airports throughout the region.