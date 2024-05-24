Memorial Day weekend forecast: ‘Hurricane’ conditions, egg-sized hail and extreme fire danger threaten travel
Chicago and Miami, both popular destinations, are facing severe storms as midwest states brace for possible tornadoes
Memorial Day weekend travel and celebrations may be disrupted by severe thunderstorms across the US.
Severe thunderstorms will hit much of Iowa and Illinois, including Chicago, throughout Friday. These storms could impact travel for those flying in or out of Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the fourth busiest airport in the US.
The National Weather Service (NWS) warns these storms could potentially bring wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour, hail and tornadoes.
Oklahoma and Texas will face similar conditions this weekend, with storms expected to bring egg-sized hail and wind gusts of 70 miles per hour. The Midwest will also see “very large hail, hurricane-force gusts, and strong tornadoes” this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts this weekend will bring the busiest Memorial Day travel in 19 years, with some 43.8m people traveling at least 50 miles.
Yesterday’s storms in the northeastern US prompted travel chaos in New York’s airports.
New York City’s LaGuardia Airport and John F Kennedy International Airport had almost 700 delays and 90 cancellations throughout Thursday.
Travelers could see similar conditions today as severe storms pelt major midwest roads and impact airports throughout the region.
Chicago airport delays on the rise today
Chicago O’Hare International Airport has seen nearly 100 delays so far on Friday, according to FlightAware.
This uptick comes as severe thunderstorms hit much of Iowa and Illinois, bringing wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour, hail and tornadoes
O’Hare is the fourth busiest airport in the US, meaning today’s storms could continue to impact Memorial Day travel throughout the country.
Egg-sized hail threatens Oklahoma, Texas
The storms expected to hit Oklahoma and Texas today will bring two-inch hail — the size of a hen’s egg — to the region, the National Weather Service said.
Egg-sized hail can easily damage cars and homes.
The region will also see wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.
Meanwhile, hurricane-force winds and tornadoes could hit the central US this afternoon.
These weather hazards come on the second day of Memorial Day Weekend travel and could create delays at airports across the country.
Extreme fire danger expected in several states this weekend
Areas of several states, including Texas, New Mexico and Arizona are under red flag warnings for extreme fire danger this weekend.
These conditions are exacerbated by high winds, low humidity and ongoing drought conditions in the southwestern US, according to the National Weather Service.
On Thursday, the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a warning to celebrate Memorial Day responsibly — and a reminder that fireworks are banned on BLM-managed public lands.
Where did Memorial Day start and why do Americans celebrate it?
Memorial Day, which also marks the unofficial start to summer, is observed annually on the last Monday of May, with most Americans receiving the day off from work.
The nation commemorates the holiday with a service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, with the president typically laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Chicago to see storms, ‘damaging hail’ until this evening
Thunderstorms bringing damaging hail and possible tornadoes will hit the Chicago region until this evening, the National Weather Service forecasts.
These storms could impact the fourth-busiest airport in the nation, Chicago O’Hare International.
However, the travel hub is going strong so far this morning with just one cancelation and 46 delays, according to FlightAware.
Southern Texas to face dangerous heat this Memorial Day Weekend
Corpus Christi and much of southern Texas will face excessive heat this weekend.
The heat index — that is, what the temperature feels like to people — could reach up to 118F.
“Take extra precautions when outside,” the National Weather Service advises. “Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”
Midwest facing hurricane-like conditions from storms: NWS
The Midwest is bracing for storms that could bring “very large hail, hurricane-force gusts, and strong tornadoes” to the region, according to the National Weather Service.
These conditions come amid what is expected to be the busiest Memorial Day Weekend for travelers since 2005.
The NWS has also warned those celebrating outdoors or on the water to be aware of lightning and to check marine conditions before getting on a boat.
Memorial Day travel could hit highest numbers since 2005
The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts this weekend will bring the heaviest Memorial Day travel in nearly 20 years.
Some 43.8m people will likely travel at least 50 miles over the weekend, with most of them taking road trips, the AAA said, a 4 per cent increase from 2023. Most of those travellers will take a car to their destination, the AAA predicts.
Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration expects at least 3m people to pass through security checkpoints this weekend as airports brace for heavy traffic.
Storms could continue to impact air travel throughout the weekend.
New York City’s LaGuardia Airport and John F Kennedy International Airport had almost 700 delays and 90 cancellations throughout Thursday after a severe storm hit the area.
Now, Chicago O’Hare International Airport could be impacted by severe thunderstorms in the region today.
