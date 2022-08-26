Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Twitter and Meta took down pro-US propaganda campaign abroad, report says

The BBC reported that Twitter had identified the US and England as the possible country where the accounts had originated

Andrea Blanco
Friday 26 August 2022 21:54
Comments

Twitter Whistleblower

Twitter and Meta removed profiles spreading pro-US propaganda abroad, a report has found.

The report, conducted by the analytics firm Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO), found that in July and August, the social media giants removed dozens of accounts that posted content promoting the US and opposing countries like Russia, China and Iran.

The BBC reported that Twitter had identified the US and England as the possible country where the accounts had originated, but researchers stopped short of attributing the creation of the accounts to any specific countries.

“What is clear, is that the activity is meant to further Western interests, including those of the US and allies,” told the BBC in a statement.

Twitter and Meta, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, deleted two sets of fake accounts using artificially generated images. The personas also had accounts on other social media platforms, according to the report.

Recommended

The accounts opposed countries like Russia, China and Iran.

(Unheard voices report )

Several of the accounts posed as independent outlets and shared information that presented the US in a good light.

Among the allegations against China was a supposed organ harvesting ring of Muslims in Xinjiang and blaming China “for being the main sponsor of the war in Ukraine. “

The accounts “tailored content to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and designed anti-Russian messaging to appeal to Arabic-speaking audiences in the Middle East,’ and were critical of the Iranian regime and its influence in Iraq.

The posts did not generate much engagement, researchers told the BBC.

Recommended

Twitter removed the accounts citing “platform manipulation and spam,” while Meta the account exhibited “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” The companies provided SIO and Graphika with the data to perform the analysis.

Twitter and Meta, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, deleted two sets of fake accounts using artificially generated images

(Unheard voices report )

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in