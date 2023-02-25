Mexican restaurant replaces Lauren Boebert’s Shooters Grill

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new Mexican restaurant called Tapatios is taking over the space where Lauren Boebert’s gun-themed restaurant used to reside in Rifle, Colorado.

The Republican lawmaker’s restaurant was famous for having waitresses armed with handguns.

Tapatios, recently applied for a hotel and liquor license at 120 E 3rd St, Unit C, according to the Rifle City Council agenda.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported that the council unanimously approved the application at a meeting on 15 February.

According to Denver Post, Tapatios runs another restaurant in nearby New Castle, where the menu features tacos, tortas, enchiladas, burritos and other fare.

Ms Boebert’s Shooters Grill shut down after the restaurant’s landlords refused to extend the lawmaker’s lease last year.

“We were like a family. I would say Shooters, for any employee, was their life,” Ms Boebert told The Post about the restaurant that opened in May 2013.

“We lived and breathed it every single day. They were a part of this culture and brand that we created in Rifle, and there was a lot of pride with that.”

Ms Boebert said “there wasn’t really much wiggle room or anywhere to compromise unless we bought the building ourselves.”

She added: “Within the next two hours, I had reporters reaching out to me asking me if this was true and if we were being evicted.”

“I said, ‘Well, we’re not being evicted. The lease is not being renewed – that’s a big difference.’”

It is unclear when the Mexican restaurant might open.

In other news, Ms Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly feuded in the restroom in the Speaker’s lobby during the protracted speaker vote last month.

The Republican congresswomen were on opposite ends of the GOP fight over the speakership. Ms Greene supported Kevin McCarthy, who ultimately won the gavel, while Ms Boebert opposed him.

Multiple sources told The Daily Beast that on 3 January, the first day of the new Congress, Ms Greene and Ms Boebert engaged in a screaming match in the ladies’ bathroom in the Speaker’s lobby.