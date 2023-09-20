Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The two “extra-terrestrial corpses” which were tested after they were displayed at Mexico’s Congress last week belonged to a single skeleton with no evidence of any "assembly or manipulation of the skulls", Mexican doctors have claimed.

Scientists on Monday conducted a number of tests on the two “non-human” specimens that were previously displayed to Mexican politicians at the Congress.

Journalist Jaime Maussan under oath told the House that the small corpses were retrieved from diatom mines in Cusco, Peru, with almost a third of their DNA remaining “unknown”. Politicians were told the corpses were estimated to be 1,000 years old.

Maussan made similar claims in Peru which were later debunked, including five mummies found in Peru in 2017 which were later shown to be human children.

Last week's alleged alien display was questioned by scientists, academics, and archeologists, who argued the corpses were "way too humanoid" to be genuine.

José Zalce Benitez, the director of the Health Sciences Research Institute, said the studies concluded that the alleged aliens belonged to a single skeleton and were not assembled with human objects.

He said his team found that one “was alive, was intact, was biological and was in gestation” in reference to the alleged large lumps found inside one of the corpses's abdomen, which could be eggs, New York Post reported.

The director had previously claimed that "these bodies have no relation to human beings".

Alleged alien corpses presented to Mexican Congress (Reuters)

The alleged corpses have a humanoid shape with a small body, elongated head and three fingers on each hand. Maussan claimed the bodies with two arms and two legs had strong, light bones and no teeth, along with implants of cadmium and osmium.

Professor Brian Cox was among the critics who pointed out that it was "very unlikely that an intelligent species that evolved on another planet would look like us".

“Secondly – send a sample off to 23andme (genetic testing firm) – let alone the University down the road – and they’ll tell you within 10 minutes," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico in a statement said its researchers had never examined the actual specimens, but had merely carried out carbon testing on skin samples provided by a client back in 2017.

Their carbon-dating was “only intended to determine the age of the sample brought by each user and in no case do we make conclusions about the origin of said samples”, the university said.