‘Alien’ remains undergo CT scan after being presented to Mexico’s congress

Doctors in Mexico City carried out several laboratory studies on the remains of alleged non-human beings on Monday 18 September, which were presented in recent days to Mexico’s congress.

According to Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, director of the Scientific Institute for Health of the Mexican navy, the studies showed that the alleged bodies belonged to a single skeleton and were not assembled.

He added that the laboratory tests have shown that “there is no evidence of any assembly or manipulation of the skulls”.

Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan unveiled the two corpses last week.

However, most in the scientific community are not convinced by the findings, with multiple UFO and forensics experts coming out to slam the claims as “unsubstantiated” and a “hoax”.