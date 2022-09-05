Jump to content
Eleven injured as boat crashes and capsizes near Key West

Minor injuries also reported following collision with channel marker

Gino Spocchia
Monday 05 September 2022 19:27
Comments

Eleven people were injured - four critically - when a boat capsized after hitting a channel marker near Boca Chita Key in Miami-Dade County, authorities say.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a news release that 14 people were aboard the boat, the type of which also remains unclear, when it collided with a channel marker and sunk just before 7pm Sunday.

More than 10 fire and rescue units responded to the scene as well as Miami-Dade Police marine patrol units, the US Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The scene was eventually cleared and of the 14 people who were on the boat, four were critically injured and seven experienced minor injuries.

Injured people were pulled out of the water before the other passengers by Miami-Dade fire and police units, Florida Keys News reported. The same report said three children were among those on the boat.

Authorities added that the critically injured were airlifted to a hospital in Miami from nearby Elliott Key Island.

Boca Chica is an island in the northern Florida Keys within Biscayne National Park offshore of Miami-Dade County. 

A crash investigation is underway.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press

