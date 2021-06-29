‘Nobody is giving up’: Surfside mayor says hope is not lost despite fifth day with no survivors found in rubble
‘Nobody is giving up hope here. Nobody is stopping,’ says Charles Burkett, the mayor of Surfside, Florida
Nathan Place
Tuesday 29 June 2021 20:39 comments
New York
After five days of searching for survivors without results, the mayor of the Florida town where a residential building collapsed says there’s still hope.
“Nobody is giving up hope here. Nobody is stopping,” Surfside mayor Charles Burkett said on Tuesday. “We are dedicated to getting everyone out of that pile of rubble.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
