‘Nobody is giving up’: Surfside mayor says hope is not lost despite fifth day with no survivors found in rubble

‘Nobody is giving up hope here. Nobody is stopping,’ says Charles Burkett, the mayor of Surfside, Florida

Nathan Place
New York
Tuesday 29 June 2021 20:39
comments
<p>Charles Burkett, mayor of Surfside, Florida, tells reporters the search for survivors at Champlain Towers South will continue</p>

Charles Burkett, mayor of Surfside, Florida, tells reporters the search for survivors at Champlain Towers South will continue

(CBS Miami)

After five days of searching for survivors without results, the mayor of the Florida town where a residential building collapsed says there’s still hope.

“Nobody is giving up hope here. Nobody is stopping,” Surfside mayor Charles Burkett said on Tuesday. “We are dedicated to getting everyone out of that pile of rubble.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments