Eight-year-old boy found safe after going missing during family camping trip

An eight-year-old boy was found safe after surviving for two days sheltering under a log and eating snow in a Michigan state park after getting lost while collecting firewood.

Nante Niemi disappeared over the weekend while on a camping trip with his family in the state’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

Officials say that he was rescued on Monday around two miles away from where his family were camping after being separated from them for 48 hours.

“Nante has been located safe and has been reunited with his family! A volunteer searching found him under/near a log, where’d he been the entire time, about two miles from the campsite. He appears to be in good health!” Michigan State Police tweeted.

“Lieutenant Wickstrom says the boy told them he covered up with branches and leaves for warmth and also blanketed the log he was under. He didn’t have any food but ate clean snow for hydration.

“He walked a trail yesterday (Sunday) and when he ran out of trail, he figured the best thing to do was to just stop and wait. They offered to carry him out today, but he told the guys who found him that he wanted to walk!”

MSP posted a picture of hitching a ride on the back of one of his rescuers to Twitter.

More than 150 search and rescue personnel took part in the search, which covered 40 square miles of the remote and hilly portion of Michigan’s upper peninsula.

Volunteers from Michigan and Wisconsin also took part in the search.

Steve Lombardo, the elementary school principal of the Hurley School District in Wisconsin, said that the safe recovery of the second-grade student had been met with an explosion of joy.

“We announced it to the entire school, and as my colleague said, it was like being at a big football game with our winning touchdown being scored,” Mr Lombardo told ABC News.

“The entire school lit up in cheers, and everybody was just relieved and thankful.”

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, which is nicknamed “the Porkies,” is Michigan’s largest state park. It covers an area of 60,000 acres, including a 35,000-acre old-growth forest.