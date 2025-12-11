Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former University of Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore is still being held in police custody Thursday after getting fired from his job for an “inappropriate relationship” with a member of his staff.

Moore, who is married with three daughters, lost his job in a whirlwind of events Wednesday, after an investigation revealed “credible evidence” that the coach engaged in an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member, University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel told ESPN in a statement.

His termination was effective immediately, with Manuel noting his conduct violated the school’s policy.

Moore was detained Wednesday by police in Saline, Michigan, before being turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department, ESPN reported.

At 4.10 p.m., the Pittsfield Township Police took a suspect into custody in connection with an assault investigation, authorities said in a statement. Police didn’t name Moore but confirmed the department had received “multiple media requests for information.” Roughly an hour later, the university announced Moore had been fired.

“The incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community,” authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing. He’s being held at the Washtenaw County Jail “pending review of charges” by the county prosecutor, police said. Local media reported that Moore was not expected to be formally charged or arraigned on Thursday. The Independent has contacted the prosecutor’s office for more information.

open image in gallery Former head football coach for the University of Michigan, Sherrone Moore, remains in jail after he was arrested Wednesday, mere hours after being fired for having an 'inappropriate relationship.’ ( Michael Reaves/Getty Images )

No further information has been released aotu why police were called or why the former coach is being detained.

Wednesday marked the end of Moore’s coaching at Michigan. He served as the acting head coach — while Jim Harbaugh was suspended late in the season. Moore then took on the role as head coach in the 2024 season, leading the Wolverines to a 17-8 record.

This year, he was able to finish off the regular season at 9-3 before his termination ahead of the team’s bowl game against the University of Texas.

Michigan announced it has tapped Biff Poggi, Michigan’s associate head coach, to step in as the interim head football coach. The Wolverines are set to face off against the Texas Longhorns in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on December 31.

open image in gallery Moore had just finished a 9-3 season before he was fired for cause. ( Getty Images )

Moore has been married to his wife Kelli since 2018. The pair share three daughters: Shiloh, Solei and Sadei, according to his bio, which has since been removed from the school’s website.

Kelli appears in several of Moore’s Instagram posts. The pair got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot in 2015.

In a July 2018 Instagram post, Moore celebrated their three years of marriage.

“Happy three year anniversary to my life partner and best friend. So proud of you and all your accomplishments. I am so happy and blessed beyond measure to call you my wife as the man upstairs leads us to live through him. Love you soo much and excited about what the future holds for us,” he wrote.