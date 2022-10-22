Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Princeton student found dead on campus had been working hard for years to get into her dream university.

Three years before she graduated high school, Misrach Ewunatie had her mind set on getting into Princeton. During that time, the Cleveland native worked every weekend to make her dreams come true, Cleveland council members Rebecca Maurer and Charles Slife said in a video before the tragic findings on Thursday.

Ewunetie was a member of Minds Matter Cleveland, an organisation that helps low-income, high-achieving students reach their academic goals. She was part of her high school’s soccer team and graduated valedictorian.

She was thrilled, Ms Maurer said in the video, when she found out that not only was she accepted into Princeton, but that her sacrifices had paid off and she was being awarded a full scholarship to the prestigious university.

But Ewunetie’s dreams were cut short following her death sometime earlier this week.

The Mercer County Prosecution Office confirmed to The Independent that Ewunetie’s body was found by an employee around 1pm on Thursday on the edge of the campus and near the Tennis court.

Much of Ewunetie’s death remains unknown as officials continue an investigation. An autopsy was performed on Friday but prosecutors say it may take weeks to establish a cause and manner of death.

There were no obvious signs of injury and her death “does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature,” prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Princeton assistant vice president Kenneth Strother said in a joint statement.

Before the tragic updates on Thursday, her brother remembered Ewunetie as a kind, emphatic and reserved girl.

Speaking to NBC News before the tragic developments on Thursday, Mr Ewunetie described his sister as a reserved, yet empathetic person.

“She’s loved and cared for, and we’re missing her.” Universe Ewunetie told the outlet. “She’s a very smart, empathetic person who cares for people. A reserved person.”

“She’s dearly loved by her family and everybody that has known her and that has ever come to her,” he added. “People that are from her middle school to high school, from people that even interviewed her. “

Ewunetie’s disappearance shocked friends and family of the sociology major, who raised the alarm to school officials noting it was unlike her not to communicate with her loved ones.

The Junior student was last seen around 3am on 14 October after she returned to her dorm from volunteering at an on-campus eating club. Her phone last pinged around 3.27am at a location seven minutes away driving from campus, The Sun reported.

Mr Ewunetie told the outlet that she was sharing her location with a family member before her phone was turned off near what seems to be a housing complex in Penns Neck.

On Sunday, Ewunetie’s family requested that Princeton’s Department of Public Safety conducted a well-being check on her after she failed to communicate with them for days. A “Tiger alarm” was issued on Monday, the university said in a statement.

Misrach Ewunetie (Misrach Ewunetie )

Following the news of her death, Ms Ewunetie’s high school issued a heartfelt statement.

“The Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School community is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of alumna Misrach Ewunetie ’20. Misrach was a bright and engaging young woman who was well-respected by her teachers and fellow students. She was quiet and humble, yet confident,” it read.

“Her loss is felt by all those who were blessed to know her, including current students, alumni, faculty and staff, friends and family, and the Class of 2020. Please join us in praying for strength and comfort for Misrach’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also issued a statement, saying: “We are heartbroken by the tragic news that missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie was found dead this afternoon. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and fellow students who knew and loved her.”

Meanwhile, Princeton described Ms Ewunetie’s death as “an unthinkable tragedy.”

According to Ewunetie’s Linkedin, she was pursuing a sociology degree with a certificate in the applications of computing. She had volunteered at Greater Cleveland Food Bank and as a student leader at Bank of America before graduating high school.

More recently, she interned as a business analyst.

Mr Ewunetie said that his sister had struggled during the pandemic to socialize, and had joined the Terrace Club as a volunteer hoping to make friends.

She was set to graduate in 2024.