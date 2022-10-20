Missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie is found dead on New Jersey campus
Misrach Ewunetie’s body had no signs of trauma, police said
Vigil held for teen found dead near Apple Valley skate park
The body of a 20-year-old Princeton student who went missing over the weekend has been found.
The remains of Misrach Ewunetie were discovered in a remote area of the prestigious university’s New Jersey campus, near the tennis court, authorities told NBC.
Law enforcement said Ms Ewunetie’s body had no preliminary signs of trauma.
This is a developing story ... check again for updates.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies