Missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie is found dead on New Jersey campus

The body of a 20-year-old Princeton student who went missing over the weekend has been found.

The remains of Misrach Ewunetie were discovered in a remote area of the prestigious university’s New Jersey campus, near the tennis court, authorities told NBC.

Law enforcement said Ms Ewunetie’s body had no preliminary signs of trauma.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.