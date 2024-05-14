The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The first runner-up for Miss Teen USA has turned down her chance at the crown after last year’s winner suddenly resigned earlier this month.

Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, abdicated the throne eight months into her reign and two days after Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt announced she would be resigning from her post.

Ms Srivastava wrote on Instagram that her “personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization”.

She added: “After months of grappling with this decision, I have made the choice to resign from the title of Miss Teen USA 2023. I am grateful for all the support from my family, my state directors. My sister queens and the fans who have cheered me on since I won my state title.”

Ms Srivastava made history when she was crowned the first Mexican-Indian Miss Teen USA in September.

Before that announcement, Ms Voigt gave up her title, saying: “Never compromise your physical and mental well-being”.

The women allegedly gave up their crowns due to claims of unprofessional behavior, workplace bullying and harassment from management.

Ms Srivastava’s resignation led the organization to contact Miss New York Teen USA Stephanie Skinner, who lost to Ms Srivastava, about taking up the crown.

Stephanie Skinner, first runner-up for Miss Teen USA 2023, announced that she declined an offer to take up the crown after UmaSofia Srivastava’s resignation ( @thestephanieskinner / Instagram )

The 19-year-old, who is a junior at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, said that she had turned down the opportunity in a statement posted to Instagram.

“Since I was 12 years old, I have put every ounce of my being to work towards my dream of earning an esteemed national title and the platform to do good that comes with it,” Ms Skinner wrote.

“I have never had anything handed to me in life and I have tirelessly worked towards this goal of mine for years. On September 28, 2023, the door to become Miss Teen USA 2023 closed when I was awarded first runner-up to the national title and overall best interview.”

Ms Skinner said that her recent endeavors, like writing her own children’s book called Holding Hands With Hope and collaborating with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, have led her to learn the “true importance of what it means to serve in the best interest of others”.

She said that she felt grateful for her Miss Teen USA experience because it allowed her to participate in advocacy work.

“I will always prioritize my role as a titleholder and as an advocate for positive change,” she said, adding that declining the title of Miss Teen USA 2023 “was not an easy decision”.

Ms Skinner said that she’d previously committed to a global research opportunity in Thailand that will require her to live abroad this summer. In addition, she said she did not know what led the other two titleholders to resign.

“I believe this is the right decision to make,” she said.

The Independent has emailed the organizers of Miss USA for comment.