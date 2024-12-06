Missing Hawaii woman’s family responds to claims she was in a secret marriage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The family of missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi has responded to claims that she was involved in a secret marriage scam.

Almost a month since Kobayashi went missing, police now believe she voluntarily disappeared, pointing to surveillance footage of her buying a bus ticket from Los Angeles to the Mexico border after she missed a flight to New York on November 8.

Earlier this week, a report suggested the 30-year-old may have been involved in a green card marriage “scam” before she disappeared, which was reportedly unearthed by her mother when she discovered immigration documents at her daughter’s home.

The Los Angeles Magazine reported that Kobayashi may have been scammed out of money which involved her marrying an Argentinian man, citing sources.

The family didn’t go public with their findings because they “did not have the facts or the necessary documents” to verify the information, they said in a statement.

open image in gallery Hannah Kobayashi’s family has responded to the claims she was involved in a marriage scam ( Sydni Kobayashi/Facebook )

“The family has not confirmed the authenticity of the images or the accuracy of the information provided about a possible secret marriage,” the statement shared by their lawyer Sara Azari said. “This is one of many leads we are actively investigating with the help of our attorney and investigative team.”

The family said they turned over any information to police immediately and urged against the spreading of “unverified claims.”

“It is especially important not to perpetuate speculation that anyone is involved in a scam, as this only hinders our efforts to find Hannah and bring clarity and closure to the nightmare we are living because of her disappearance,” the statement said.

Police are no longer investigating Kobayashi’s case as a potential crime but it will remain open until law enforcement can confirm her safety.

open image in gallery The family has hired a private investigator to search for Kobayashi ( midorieve/Instagram )

At a news conference on Monday, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell told reporters his department believes Kobayashi crossed into Mexico on November 12 at San Ysidro.

He cited footage of Kobayashi walking into Mexico obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. His department has now declared the woman a “voluntary missing person.”

“We’ve basically done everything we can do at this point,” he said. “She’s left the country and is in another nation now.”

Kobayashi’s family previously said they were not shown footage of their loved one entering Mexico. “We’re just as confused and just as frustrated more than anything now,” her sister Sydni Kobayashi said.

Azari said the LAPD reached their conclusion “without showing [Kobayashi’s family] any footage.”

“It takes a lot more digging and investigation to be able to say it’s voluntary,” she said.

The family has hired a private investigator to search for Kobayashi.

Mexican authorities told the outlet they’ve been alerted to the case but have not received an official request to search for the missing woman.