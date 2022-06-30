Two adult sisters who were waiting to use the restrooms aboard an Amtrak train that derailed in Mendon, Missouri, have been identified along with two other victims.

Rochelle Cook, 58, and Kim Holsapple, 56, both of DeSoto, Kansas, were on their way to Chicago on Monday when their Amtrak triain collided with a dump truck at a crossing.

They were identified on Wednesday as being among those killed in the derailment along with another passenger who succumbed on Tuesday – 82-year-old Binh Phan, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Social media posts from relatives of Cook and Holsapple said the two women were sisters who had been travelling on Amtrak as a group of four who were headed for a four day break in Illinois.

While Cook and Holsapple were waiting for a restroom, the latter’s partner Jim Hart said on Facebook, the train collided with the dump truck and derailed – injuring more than 50 people and killing the two sisters.

“Kim and her sister Rachelle along with Tiffany headed down to the restrooms, where as they were waiting their turn the the train derailed, sliding on its side hundreds of feet trapping many and killing the two moms while sparing Tiffany,” wrote Jim Hart on Facebook.

“Their mother Pauline (far left) who was still in her seat upstairs was also injured requiring hospitalisation,” he added, while setting-up a fundraiser on GoFundMe.

“They leave behind many loved ones, including children and grandchildren,” said Mr Hart. “The money raised will be applied to and help cover final expenses. Thank you all very much!”

Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, was identified as the 54-year-old truck driver who also died in the collision, the Chariton County coroner said. He was working as a contractor for a nearby project.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press