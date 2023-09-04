Missing mountaineer found dead in Glacier National Park in Montana

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A climber has been found dead in Glacier National Park, Montana, days after he was reported missing.

Adam Fuselier, a 32-year-old from Castle Pines, Colorado, last had contact with his family on Tuesday afternoon.

The enthusiastic rock climber had been due to climb Reynolds Mountian, a peak well-known for rock-climbing and hiking.

A statement released by Glacier National Park said that when Fuselier was overdue for his Reynolds Mountain climb on Wednesday morning, rangers were alerted and sent to look for him.

Later that day, his vehicle was found at Logan Pass – the highest area of the park that vehicles can reach.

The ground search got off to a slow start on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions.

After the rain, wind and fog dispersed, two Bear Air joined the search on Thursday.

By Friday morning, a US Forest Service (USFS) helicopter had also joined the operation by air while 50 searchers and a dog team covered the search by ground.

Adam Fuselier, 32, was found dead at Glacier National Park in Montana (Glacier National Park)

Hikers who had contact with Fuselier were able to share information about his location to National Park Services ground searchers.

Later on Friday morning, Fuselier’s body was found.

His body was then transported from Reynolds Mountain to West Glacier by a USFS helicopter from the Hungry Horse Ranger District.

His tragic death is still under investigation.

Reynolds Mountian, standing at 2,783m tall, was the mountain Mr Fuselier was due to climb (Wikimedia Commons)

“Glacier National Park staff would like to express their sincere condolences to the family and ask that the public respect their privacy,” the National Park Service wrote in a statement on Friday.

Fuselier’s death comes after a 28-year-old woman also died at Glacier National Park in May, when she fell off a ledge into Avalanche Creek.