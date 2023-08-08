Meet 10-year-old daredevil embarking on quest to try every extreme sport in the world

Meet the 10-year-old adrenaline junkie who is determined to try every extreme sport and has already gone paragliding, bungee jumping, and skydiving.

Mary Jones became “obsessed” with trying adventurous activities after she took part in her first paraglide while on holiday in Turkey – when she was just four years old.

Since then, the little daredevil has had a go at skydiving and bungee jumping while on holiday in, Chon Buri, Thailand in February 2023. Other activities she does regularly in include caving, climbing and wakeboarding - a water sport where the rider stands on a board pulled by a motorboat or cable.