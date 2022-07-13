Elon Musk sparred with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle on Twitter after the TV journalist criticised him for posting about Hunter Biden.

The Tesla boss had retweeted a meme of a man with a bunch of cameras attached to a helmet on his head, along with the caption, ”Hunter Biden every time he buys crack and hookers.”

Mr Musk then added a comment that read, “A+ for the cinematography” and then wrote, “Gives whole new meaning to Go Pros!”

Ms Ruhle then responded to the world’s richest person, suggesting that he put his enormous influence and resources to better use than mocking the president’s son, who is a regular right-wing target.

“Imagine the positive impact you could have on the world if you used the extraordinary amount of influence and power you have to spread decency, kindness and positivity?” she tweeted.

Mr Musk characteristically did not take that lying down, and replied: “Imagine if MSNBC did that.”

It is the latest in a string of online spats for the South African-born entrepreneur.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump boasted that he used to be able to get the businessman to “drop to his knees” and “beg” for his help.

The former president mocked Mr Musk hours after he was sued by Twitter for trying to back out of his $44bn purchase of the social media platform.

“When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, “drop to your knees and beg”, and he would have done it,” Mr Trump posted on Truth Social.

The attack came the day after the SpaceX CEO said he thinks it is time for Mr Trump to “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset” rather than try to get back to the Oval Office.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency,” Mr Musk wrote on Twitter.

And it came just a few days after Mr Trump called him a “bull**** artist” and claimed he had told him that he had voted for him twice.