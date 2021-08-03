Nashville shooting: Multiple people shot and gunman killed in workplace attack
Harriet Sinclair@sinclair_h
Tuesday 03 August 2021 15:26 comments
Multiple people have been shot in a workplace attack in Nashville, Tennessee.
The shooting took place at Smile Direct Club shortly before 6am on Tuesday morning, when a male employee went into the building during a shift change and opened fire.
Following the attack, a man carrying a weapon and believed to be the shooter was spotted by police close to where the incident took place.
After telling the man to drop his weapon, police fired, killing the suspect.
