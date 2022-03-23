Body found in Virginia belongs to teen missing since boat accident, police say
‘The Virginia Marine Police extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims,’ says the Virginia Marine Police
A dead body found off Chincoteague Bay, Virginia is most likely that of a teenager who went missing in a boat accident two months ago, police say.
Virginia Marine Police say the remains of Nathan Jenkins, 17, were discovered around 1pm on Monday. The body has not yet been positively identified by a medical examiner.
“The Virginia Marine Police extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims,” the VMP told the Richmond-Times Dispatch.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
