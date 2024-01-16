Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two Navy SEALs lost at sea were on mission targeting Houthi weapons shipment, says Pentagon

Pentagon had not previously disclosed nature of the mission SEALs were involved in

Richard Hall
Tuesday 16 January 2024 14:08
Comments
<p>This undated photograph released by the U.S. military's Central Command shows what it is described as the vessel that carried Iranian-made missile components bound for Yemen's Houthi in the Arabian Sea. U.S. Navy SEALs seized Iranian-made missile parts and other weaponry from a ship bound for Yemen's Houthi rebels in a raid that saw two of its commandos go missing, the U.S. military said Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. </p>

This undated photograph released by the U.S. military's Central Command shows what it is described as the vessel that carried Iranian-made missile components bound for Yemen's Houthi in the Arabian Sea. U.S. Navy SEALs seized Iranian-made missile parts and other weaponry from a ship bound for Yemen's Houthi rebels in a raid that saw two of its commandos go missing, the U.S. military said Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

((U.S. Central Command via AP))

Two US Navy SEALs were lost at sea on a mission targeting Iranian weapons deliveries to Houthis in Yemen, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The night-time mission ended with the seizure of a small sailing boat that was transporting “advanced lethal aid” to the Yemeni rebel group as part of its “campaign of attacks against international merchant shipping,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The SEALs had been reported missing in the days following the mission, which took place on 11 January off the coast of Somalia, in international waters of the Arabian Sea, but its purpose had not been revealed. The two SEALs were still lost at sea as of Tuesday morning.

“We are conducting an exhaustive search for our missing teammates,” said General Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM Commander.

Houthi forces in Yemen, which are backed by Iran, have conducted regular attacks on cargo ships and fired missiles towards US Navy vessels in the Red Sea in recent months in response to Israel’s war in Gaza.

The US and the UK responded to the attacks with dozens of airstrikes across Yemen aimed at deterring the Houthis.  The Pentagon said the mission last week was the first time it had seized Iranian-supplied, advanced conventional weapons on their way to the Houthis since the attacks on shipping began in November.

The Pentagon said the shipment included “propulsion, guidance, and warheads for Houthi medium range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), as well as air defense associated components.”

It added that those same weapons had been used by the Houthis to attack international merchant ships passing through the Red Sea.

General Kurilla said the weapons deliveries were “yet another example of how Iran actively sows instability throughout the region in direct violation of UN Security Resolution 2216 and International law.”

The boat was sunk by the US Navy and its 14 crew members were taken into custody.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in