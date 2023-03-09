Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp returned fire in a shootout in Washington state as he tried to retrieve his stolen iPhone, say his lawyers.

Kemp, Kemp, 53, was arrested and booked on Wednesday for investigation of a felony drive-by shooting in Tacoma, according to authorities.

But he was released on Thursday afternoon with no charge filed against him as investigators say they will continue to look into the incident.

Kemp’s lawyer, Scott Boatman, told ESPN that his client’s car was broken into on Tuesday and numerous items, including his phone was stolen.

Kemp tracked his phone to an occupied car and when he approached it he was shot at, said Mr Boatman, and “returned fire in self-defence.”

“There was not a drive by shooting as previously reported and Mr Kemp’s actions were reasonable and legally justified,” he added.

Kemp, who has two licensed cannabis stores in Seattle, was a six-time NBA All-Star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying, athletic dunks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.