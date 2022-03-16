Cheerleader storms off after player hurls abuse at her

A college cheerleader walked off the court during a basketball game after being insulted by one of the players, in an incident that has gone viral.

During the NCAA game, one of the opponents reportedly yelled “disgusting slurs” at Hannah Koning, supposedly telling her to “shut the f*** up, b**tch”.

The St Bonaventure University cheerleader was allegedly screamed at by St Louis freshman guard Jordan Nesbitt during a game on Friday in the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament.

Footage from the incident shows Ms Koning walking away as St Louis fans reportedly berate her. Another woman, thought to be Ms Koning’s coach, can be seen interacting with a security guard. The noise in the arena made what was being said unclear.

Following St Louis’ 57-56 win, Ms Koning shared her thoughts on Twitter, sharing a clip of the incident posted by Mid-Major Madness, an account connected to SportsBlogs Nation.

“This was after he looked me dead in the eyes, an innocent cheerleader, and told me to ‘shut the f*** up, b**ch’, embarrassing,” Ms Koning wrote about the footage.

“What looks like a Bonnie cheerleader and coach has just stormed over to the Billikens players flipping them off. Wild,” Mid-Major Madness wrote on Twitter.

Mr Nesbitt hasn’t commented on the allegations and he hasn’t faced any disciplinary action, DailyMail.com reported.

Mid-Major Madness tweeted on Friday that Mr Nesbitt “had been chirping the Bonaventure cheerleaders all game, calling them disgusting names”.

Washington, D.C., USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Desmond Watson (4) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Jordan Nesbitt (15) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena (USA TODAY Sports)

“He came up at the end of the game and said some more ... There’s zero room in the game for that. Nasty,” the account added.

Ms Koning retweeted one of her teammates who said that “nothing gets done” and that Saint Louis University “is so embarrassing” after Mr Nesbitt started the team’s following game on Saturday. They lost to Davidson, 89-64, leading to their exit from the tournament.

The Independent has reached out to SLU for comment.