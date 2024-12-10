Nevada struck by 5.6 magnitude earthquake that rattles homes in California
Residents in California reported seeing Christmas ornaments sway on trees
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake that struck Nevada on Monday afternoon was strong enough to rattle homes in California.
The earthquake hit 15 miles outside Yerington, about 40 miles east of Carson City, around 3 p.m. More than 10,000 people reported feeling the shaking. and two hours after the initial quake, officials reported that fourteen aftershocks had hit the region, according to USA Today.
The aftershocks ranged in size from 2.5 to 4.2. in magnitude. Residents in Carson City and Reno reported seeing light to moderate shaking, the outlet reported. Meanwhile, strong to very strong shaking was felt near the earthquake’s epicenter.
The shaking managed to travel all the way to northern California, where residents in Sacramento reported seeing household objects, including Christmas tree ornaments and a computer, swaying, according to the Los Angeles Times.
There have been no reported injuries or damages.
Did you feel the 5.6 Nevada #earthquake?
Viewers Bill and Char Pankey sent this video from Elk Grove.
Share your videos at https://t.co/i1GvDyuF2N
More info >> https://t.co/h2VIjaVXNF pic.twitter.com/GgdERmAo37
Last week, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit California close to Petrolia, a town roughly 265 miles north of San Francisco. The quake, which struck at 10:40 a.m., resulted in 39 aftershocks and a tsunami warning from southern Oregon to San Francisco.
At least 13 of the aftershocks ranged from 5.1 to 3.1 in magnitude. The remainder had a magnitude of at least 2.5.
More than 150,000 residents, many of them in Humbolt County, were exposed to the shaking, per USA Today.
