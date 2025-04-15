Key pieces of evidence recovered in the wake of New York helicopter disaster

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Divers have salvaged key new evidence following the horrific helicopter crash in the Hudson River last week, which claimed the lives of six people, transportation officials have said.

On Thursday afternoon, the Bell 206 LongRanger crumbled midair and plunged upside-down from the sky into the Hudson River, killing a Spanish family of five and the aircraft’s pilot.

Now, the National Transportation Safety Board has recovered the helicopter’s main rotor system, including the transmission, the roof beam, and the tail rotor system.

NTSB revealed that divers secured the parts of the wreckage, and the evidence will be taken to a secure location for further examination.

open image in gallery APTOPIX NYC Helicopter Crash ( AP )

The rotor system is the rotating part of a helicopter that generates lift. It consists of a mast, hub, and rotor blades. In the event of an emergency, whereby the engine shuts down, “most helicopters drive the tail rotor shaft from the transmission to ensure tail rotor rotation (and hence control),” according to the FAA.

Agustin Escobar, 49, CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility, his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal, 39, global commercialization manager at Siemens Energy, and their children Agustín, 10, Mercè, 8 and Víctor, 4, all perished in the accident.

The helicopter pilot was named Friday as Seankese Johnson, 36, a U.S. Navy veteran.

The helicopter tour company New York Helicopter has since closed, following strict orders from the Federal Aviation Administration to cease operations.

“Key components of the Bell 206 L-4 helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River last week were recovered Monday, greatly aiding the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the fatal accident,” an NTSB statement read.

They confirmed the recovery effort had been completed and encouraged any witnesses to come forward with photos or video footage.

open image in gallery An FAA figure shows the major components of a helicopter including the main rotor and tail rotor systems ( FAA )

Records from the National Transportation Safety Board revealed the company involved had been embroiled in two previous non-fatal incidents.

In 2013, a helicopter’s engine failed with five people on board; another in 2015 resulted in a pilot making a “hard landing” while 20 feet in the air.

open image in gallery ( Facebook )

A preliminary report on the accident is expected to be completed by May 10.

Anyone with photos or video footage of the crash or information that could be relevant to the investigation should email the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.