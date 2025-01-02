Watch live: FBI give update on New Orleans attack as officers probe terror link
Watch live as the FBI give an update on the deadly New Orleans New Year attack on Thursday (2 January).
The FBI is investigating the possible link between the assailants in the two deadly New Year’s Day attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas.
Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, killed at least 15 people and injured dozens of others after ramming a truck into a crowd of revellers on New Orleans’s Bourbon Street on Wednesday morning after evading police barriers. Officials do not believe Jabbar acted alone and are investigating whether he had accomplices.
Investigators are now looking at the possible link between Jabbar, a US citizen and Army veteran, and the driver in the Tesla Cybertruck blast outside Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel which took place just hours earlier. Matthew Livelsberger, 37, a former Army veteran of Colorado Springs, was allegedly behind the wheel when the vehicle exploded, according to local media reports.
Livelsberger and Jabbar are believd to have served at the same military base, sources told Denver7.
