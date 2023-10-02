Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A smoke-filled sky is expected to hit New York City after the haze drifted south from ongoing Canadian wildfires.

The warning was first given by officials on Sunday night just days after the city was drenched with widespread flash flooding.

Mayor Eric Adams said New Yorkers should take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the smoke.

“While we continue to actively monitor potential air quality concerns for Monday morning, currently, the impacts are projected to be mild, though New Yorkers will likely see hazy skies in the morning,” he said.

“New Yorkers should listen to their bodies, especially if they have any preexisting health conditions and take any necessary precautions to ensure they stay safe.

“We will continue to update New Yorkers as forecasts solidify.”

A moderate Air Quality Index of 55 is forecast in the city on Monday, according to New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation.

New York’s skyline turned orange in June due to Canadian wildfire smoke (AFP via Getty Images)

A statement said: “There may be some risk to people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.”

New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan echoed the advice for people to put their health first.

“If you begin to feel symptoms like a scratchy throat or watery eyes, take a little time indoors,” he said.

New York City was hit with widespread flashflooding just days ago (REUTERS)

“If you know you are particularly sensitive to worsening air quality, limiting time outdoors or reducing strenuous activity outdoors, may be advisable.

“Our climate and our health are connected and it’s crucial that you’re armed with the information you need to make safe, healthy choices.”

Canada is in the midst of its worst wildfire season on record.

Northeastern areas of Ontario and Quebec was experiencing more than 55 combined active fires on Sunday night.

In June the city’s skyline was again engulfed by smoke flowing from Canada as 400 wildfires ravaged the country’s northeast.

Officials urged New Yorkers to wear a mask when stepping outside.

At the time people were urged to limit their time outdoors, as public schools canceled outdoor activities.

Wilfires have ravaged parts of Ontario and Quebec throughout this year

The fresh smoke warning comes after New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency as flash flooding wreaked havoc on the city on Friday.

Brooklyn was particularly hard hit by rising water with shocking videos showing streets and subways underwater.

Widespread outages and delays were reported on the NYC subway system.

Mayor Eric Adams likewise asked New Yorkers to stay home or shelter in place during the chaos.