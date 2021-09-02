The governors of New York and New Jersey, declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night due to record breaking rainfall which led to travel chaos, power shortages and flooding in both states.

NBC New York reported that one person had died in New Jersey and four had died in New York City on Wednesday night, when they were trapped in their basements as the storm sent water surging through the city. A person also drowned in Passaic, New Jersey according to the city’s mayor.

The so-called “historic weather event” saw flash floods and tornadoes sweep across New York City, with almost all subway lines suspended and a ban on non-emergency vehicles in the streets on Wednesday night.

All non-emergency vehicles were prohibited from using New York City’s streets until 5am (9am GMT) on Thursday because of the weather conditions, city authorities said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, videos and images circulating on social media showed water pouring into people’s homes, subway stations and across flooded roads.

Homes and buildings have been destroyed across New Jersey, including at least nine in Mullica Hill, NBC10 television station reported, and a postal building in Kearny, New Jersey.

The unsettled weather has been caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida, travelling north and wreaking havoc everywhere from Louisiana to Pennsylvania. This has included damaging tornadoes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and entire communities devastated by flooding and winds in southern Louisiana.

In New York, Mr De Blasio took to Twitter to warn citydwellers against venturing outside. He wrote: “Please stay off the streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done.

“If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don’t drive into these heavy waters.

“Stay inside.”

The governor of New York state, Kathy Hochul, declared a state of emergency shortly after Mr de Blasio.

Earlier in the night, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency in response to Ida.

“We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans. Stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe,” he tweeted.

All New Jersey Transit rail services apart from the Atlantic City Rail Line were suspended due to the extreme weather, the service said on its website.

New York police have also urged New Yorkers to stay off the roads, while reporting that officials citywide have been responding to a surge in calls.

According to the National Weather Service. 3.15 inches (8cm) of rain has been recorded as falling in New York’s Central Park in just one hour.

Elsewhere, five flash-flood emergencies were issued on Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service. These stretched from just west of Philadelphia to northern New Jersey.

Flights into and out of New Jersey’s Newark Liberty Airport were suspended late on Wednesday although later resumed with “limited flight operations.”

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Louisiana are still without power and New Orleans remains under a night-time curfew following the effects of Hurricane Ida on Sunday.

Many factors are thought to contribute to flooding, but climate change and rising temperatures likely make extreme weather conditions more commonplace.