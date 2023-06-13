New York boat capsized – live: One person dead after tour boat accident during cave tour along the Erie Canal
One person died and eleven others were injured when the boat capsized during Lockport Cave tour
Rescuers at the scene after boat capsizes during Lockport Cave Tour
A tour boat capsized inside a cave 20 miles from Niagara Falls on Monday morning.
Lockport Police said that passengers were on board the Lockport Cave & Underground tour boat when it overturned around 11.20am. Multiple agencies were called to the scene to search for the passengers in the water.
Mayor Michelle Roman said during a press conference that one person was killed during the accident, according to Spectrum News. The name of the fatal victim was not released but authorities said he was in his 60s and his wife is recovering at hospital.
Twenty-eight passengers and one staff member were on board when the tour boat overturned. According to Lockport Fire Chief Luca Quagliano, sixteen people were rescued by boat after the wall outside the cave was breached.
The rest of the passengers walked out of the cave themselves as the water in the caves is around two to six feet in depth.
The individuals on board the boat were all locals participating in a free tour for hospitality workers.
Passengers onboard overturned boat were hospitality workers
No one was wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident.
WATCH: Rescuers at the scene after boat capsizes during Lockport Cave Tour
‘Weight shift caused boat capsize,’ law enforcement say
Law enforcement officials told The Niagara Gazette that a tour group was making its way through the cave when weight seemingly shifted on the boat, causing it to capsize.
All of the passengers ended up in the water with the boat on top of them.
Boat capsized during tour of historic cave
Lockport Cave is a half-mile-long manmade tunnel created in the 19th century with the original purpose of transporting water from the Erie Canal to the nearby Holly Manufacturing Company to power the plant.
In the 1970s, it was turned into an attraction offering thrilling underground boat rides to tourists.
One person dead following capsizing accident
Authorities in Lockport said during a press conference that the fatal victim appeared to be a man in his sixties, according to Spectrum News. Twenty-eight passengers and one staff member were on board the Lockport Cave & Underground tour boat when it capsized in the cave at around 11.45am on Monday morning.
Multiple agencies were called to the scene to search for the passengers. It took rescuers around an hour to rescue the 28 surviving passengers.
Some passengers walked to safety, officials say
Man who died was trapped under boat
A man who was killed during the accident became trapped under the boat, which was fully overturned, according to Spectrum News.
