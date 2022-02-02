4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams
A federal prosecutor says four men have been charged in the overdose death of actor Michael K
Four men have been charged in the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the four were charged in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court in a narcotics conspiracy alleging the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of Williams, who gained fame playing Omar Little on “The Wire.”
New York City's medical examiner earlier ruled that Williams, 54, died of acute drug intoxication Sept. 6. He was found dead by family members in his penthouse apartment. At that time, the medical examiner’s office ruled Williams’ death an accident.
