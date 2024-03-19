NYC sanitation department joins in on Kate Middleton conspiracy

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

New York City’s Department of Sanitation added to the rumour mill surrounding the whereabouts of the Princess of Wales, by claiming it had found her in the city.

A photo was shared on the department’s X account on Tuesday, showing Kate Middleton on an NYC street, putting a bin out.

“Kate’s been found! She’s putting her trash out in bins!” the post said, before asking followers to “be like Kate” and use sealed trash bins.

The post appeared to poke fun at the ongoing discussions around Kate’s location and health, following her surgery in January.

Speculation came to a head when a photo was shared of Kate with her three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - on Mother’s Day in the UK. The photo was quickly pulled by major photo agencies after it became clear the photo had been manipulated.

A later post, on behalf of the Princess of Wales, stated that she had edited the image.

However, that has not stopped the rumours that something is amiss, with some critics saying that the Royal Family is facing a real crisis over its handling of the situation.

The social media platform X has become one of the main arenas for speculation and jokes on the situation and now even official accounts like DSNY have joined in.

The image was being used to promote the city’s transition to using sealed trash containers - or bins - for collection, instead of black bags which have helped to encourage the city’s rat population.

The official City of New York account then clarified that “upon investigation, this image has been photoshopped.”

The post added that the rat-proof lidded bins are “VERY REAL” and that residents should use them.

All businesses are now required to put trash out in containers for collection, as of 1 March, while residential buildings will be required to do the same from the autumn. NYC-branded bins will then be rolled out over the next two years.

As for Kate Middleton, she was reportedly seen alongside her husband Prince William in Windsor on Sunday carrying a shopping bag, and not on the streets of New York City hauling a bin to the kerb.